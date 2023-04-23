AP News Digest 5:35 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————————

TOP STORIES

———————————

SUDAN — The U.S. military airlifted embassy officials out of Sudan on Sunday and international governments raced to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens trapped in the capital as rival generals battled for control of Africa’s third-largest country for a ninth straight day. SENT: 780 words, photos.

UNITED-STATES-SUDAN — U.S. special operations forces carried out a precarious evacuation of the American embassy violence-torn Sudan, U.S. officials said late Saturday, sweeping in and out of the capital, Khartoum, with helicopters on the ground for less than an hour. No shots were fired and no major casualties were reported. By Matthew Lee, Tara Copp and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 770 words, photo.

ELECTION-2024-IOWA -- Donald Trump, stinging from a rebuke by the nation’s leading anti-abortion group, used a speech Saturday before influential evangelicals in Iowa to spotlight his actions as president to try to restrict abortion rights. Chief among the accomplishments Trump listed were his nominations of three conservative judges to the U.S. Supreme Court. The appointments paved the way for the overturning last year of the landmark Roe. v. Wade ruling. By Thomas Beaumont and Michelle L. Price. SENT: 940 words, photos.

AMERICAN-FRONT-DOOR — The front door in America is one of the landscape’s most intimate and personal of borders. It’s the place where the public sphere encounters private space. And that occasionally has disastrous results. Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot April 13 at Andrew Lester’s front door in Kansas City by the 84-year-old man. It was one of several recent shootings that took place near that threshold. One was in a driveway, the other on a front lawn. Those who study such things say that a place like a front door can be filled with meaning we don’t always see, and that it can be a politicized location. By Ted Anthony. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ISRAEL-AT-75 — Israel is turning 75 this week and has much to celebrate. But instead of feting its accomplishments as a regional military and economic powerhouse, the nation finds itself facing perhaps its greatest existential threat — not by foreign enemies but from divisions within. For over three months, tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets against what they see as an assault by an ultranationalist, religious government threatening a national identity rooted in liberal traditions. By Josef Federman. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

ARMY-AMMUNITIONS SHORTAGE — One of the most important munitions of the Ukraine war comes from a historic factory in this city built by coal barons, where tons of steel rods are brought in by train to be forged into the artillery shells Kyiv can’t get enough of — and that the U.S. can’t produce fast enough. By Marc Levy. SENT: 990 words, photos, video. With HOWITZER-AMMUNITION-EXPLAINER — Why the 155 mm howitzer round is one of the most requested artillery rounds of the Ukraine war (sent).

——————————

MORE NEWS

——————————-

TV-CNN-KING-BARKLEY — TV personalities Gayle King and Charles Barkley will headline a new prime-time weekly CNN show, “King Charles,” debuting in the fall, the network announced Saturday as it tries to engineer a turnaround amid tumbling ratings. SENT: 270 words, photo.

OFFICERS SHOT-MINNESOTA FUNERAL — A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy who died in a shootout was remembered as a loving father and husband, heroic military veteran and selfless law enforcement officer. SENT: 210 words.

—————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said. SENT: 440 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————————-

ELECTION-2024-GOVERNOR-NORTH-CAROLINA — Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson formally entered next year’s gubernatorial race at a rally with the sharp-spoken social conservative saying North Carolina neads a leader like him who can relate to the challlenges and desires of working people. SENT: 830 words, photo.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————

OBIT-KEN-POTTS — Ken Potts, one of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 102. SENT: 570 words, photos.

WREXHAM-HOLLYWOOD-ENDING — Wrexham has secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer to achieve the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. SENT: 810 words, photos.

-—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

VENEZUELA-GEOPOLITICAL-GAMES — Manuel Diaz dreams of representing Venezuela in the Olympics but thinks he needs to improve his times and get more international experience. So he is among dozens of swimmers competing in a multi-sport event being put on by Venezuela this month that is part athletics and part geopolitics. SENT: 770 words, photos.

MEXICO-MIGRANT-DEATHS — A judge on Saturday ordered the immigration director of Mexico’s northern border state of Chihuahua to stand trial Saturday on charges of homicide, injuries and failure to perform his duties, for last month’s deadly fire at a migrant detention center. SENT: 260 words, photos.

GERMANY-PAY-DEAL — German government officials and labor unions have reached a pay deal for more than 2.5 million public-sector workers, ending a lengthy dispute and heading off the possibility of disruptive all-out strikes. SENT: 410 words, photo.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

BKN-GRIZZLIES-LAKERS — LeBron James finished with 25 points after Dillon Brooks was ejected for striking him in the groin, and the Los Angeles Lakers survived Ja Morant’s 24-point fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101 for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BKN-SUNS-CLIPPERS — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Devin Booker added 30 and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard 112-100 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BKN-BUCKS-HEAT — Jimmy Butler scored 30 points before leaving with a sore glute following a hard fall, and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 121-99 for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. SENT: 730 words, photos.

HKN-DEVILS-RANGERS — Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 2-1 to cut their series deficit to 2-1. Jack Hughes scored and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores. SENT: 790 words, photos.

———————————————-

