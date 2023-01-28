AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MEMPHIS-POLICE-FORCE-INVESTIGATION — Authorities were set to release police video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against them and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. Family members of Tyre Nichols pleaded for protests to be peaceful. By Adrian Sanz. SENT: 980 words, photos, video. With MEMPHIS POLICE FORCE-LIVE UPDATES; MEMPHIS-POLICE-FORCE-INVESTIGATION-TIMELINE — A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death; MEMPHIS POLICE-TYRE NICHOLS — Tyre Nichols remembered as beautiful soul with creative eye (all sent). Find the latest coverage here.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-WEAPONS HELP LINE — A rapidly expanding group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors are using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chat rooms to provide real-time maintenance advice to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials say. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis in years and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed. By Josef Federman and Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-REPUBLICANS — Ronna McDaniel has become the longest serving leader of the Republican National Committee since the Civil War. But now, she must confront a modern-day civil war within the GOP. Republicans are deeply frustrated about the party’s struggles in three consecutive national elections, yet there is no consensus on how to move forward. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Donald Trump is set to kick off his 2024 White House bid with visits to a pair of early voting states. He will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting before traveling to Columbia, South Carolina, where he is set to unveil his leadership team. By Meg Kinnard and Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,070 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 10 a.m. event in New Hampshire.

JAPAN-WHALE-MEAT — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. By Mari Yamaguchi and Kwiyeon Ha. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

CUOMO-SEXUAL-HARASSMENT — New York state should pay former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legal bills as he defends himself against a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a state trooper, a judge has ruled. SENT: 300 words, photos.

MUSIC-SMOKEY ROBINSON — It’s been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson’s last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon. Robinson announced he will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28. “ SENT: 190 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A new barrage of Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine’s president said as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks. By Susie Blann. SENT: 970 words, photos.

PENCE-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — Former Vice President Mike Pence says he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-OFFICER’S DEATH — A New Jersey man who joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for using pepper spray to assault police officers, one of whom died a day after the siege. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

SUSPICIOUS TRUCK-GUILTY PLEA — A man who caused evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police on Capitol Hill when he claimed he had a bomb in his pickup truck outside the Library of Congress pleads guilty to a charge of threatening to use an explosive. SENT: 220 words, photos.

WHITE HOUSE-MUSK — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a pair of top aides to President Joe Biden met in Washington to discuss the electric vehicle industry and the broader goal of electrification. SENT: 240 words, photos.

MOTHER-AND-SON-KILLED — Alex Murdaugh’s comments to police about his whereabouts around the time his wife and son were fatally shot may not have been accurate, according to video evidence presented by prosecutors at the South Carolina attorney’s murder trial. SENT: 740 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-MALI — Mali’s foreign minister has defended the military government’s cooperation with Russia and rejected three options proposed by the U.N. chief to reconfigure the U.N. peacekeeping force in the west African country where Al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups are driving insecurity. SENT: 960 words, photo.

POPE-WHEELCHAIR-USERS — When Pope Francis arrives in Congo and South Sudan next week, thousands of people will take special note of a gesture more grounded than the sign of the cross. Watching from their wheelchairs, they will relate to the way he uses his. SENT: 800 words, photos.

AFGHAN-SOLDIER-ASYLUM — In the months he was held in detention in Texas during his legal fight to remain in the U.S., Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi thought he would eventually be returned to his home country and meet a likely death at the hands of the Taliban because of his work with the U.S. military. SENT: 690 words, photos.

PERU-PROTESTS — Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has called on Congress to approve a proposal to move elections forward to late this year, a concession from the leader who has been facing daily protests that have left almost 60 people dead. SENT: 400 words, photos.

NORWEGIAN ARCTIC-POLAR NIGHT — At 10:40 a.m. on a day in January, two powerful beams of light from the Svalbard governor’s boat pierced the complete darkness of the mountain-fringed fjord it was sailing. It was carrying the children’s choir from this remote village’s church to visit an even more isolated Arctic outpost. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TEN-AUSTRALIAN OPEN — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina takes on first-time Grand Slam finalist Aryna Sabalenka for the Australian Open championship. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos. Match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 a.m. EST.

FBN--CHIEFS-MAHOMES — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. SENT: 640 words, photos.

