Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race

Via AP news wire
Saturday 11 June 2022 06:11

Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Katie Britt in an Alabama U.S. Senate race, doubling down on his decision to spurn his previous choice in the Republican primary.

Trump called Britt "an incredible fighter for the people of Alabama." The former president had originally backed U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the race, but rescinded that endorsement in March after their relationship soured.

Britt was chief of staff to retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby before stepping down to lead a state business group, and is now running to fill Shelby's vacant seat. Britt and Brooks face off in the June 21 runoff that will decide the Republican nominee.

"Above all, Katie Britt will never let you down," Trump wrote, adding, "she has my complete and total endorsement!”

The decision was another blow to Brooks, who had sought to regain Trump's support. “Mo has been wanting it back ever since,” Trump said Friday of his endorsement, “but I cannot give it to him! Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First Warrior."

Trump endorsed Brooks last year, rewarding the conservative firebrand who had been an ardent supporter of Trump’s false 2020 election fraud claims. Brooks had whipped up a crowd of Trump supporters at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

But Trump pulled that endorsement, citing Brooks’ languishing performance in the race. He also accused Brooks of going “woke” for saying at a Cullman rally that it was time to move on from litigating the 2020 presidential election and focus that energy on upcoming elections instead.

Britt led the primary field in the May primary, and has been seeking Trump's support since he backed away from Brooks.

Trump's glowing endorsement of Britt is a stark contrast to statements he made a year ago about her when he called her “not in any way qualified" and describing her as an “assistant” to a “RINO Senator,” referring to Shelby as a “Republican in name only.”

Britt said Friday that she was thankful to have Trump's support. “President Trump knows that Alabamians are sick and tired of failed, do-nothing career politicians," she said in a statement.

Brooks tweeted Friday that the voters of Alabama will decide the race.

“Let’s just admit it: Trump endorses the wrong people sometimes,” Brooks wrote.

