AP News Digest 3 am

AP POLL-VOTING — Few Republicans have high confidence that votes will be tallied accurately in next year’s presidential contest, suggesting years of sustained attacks against elections by Donald Trump and his allies have taken a toll. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that just 22% of Republicans have high confidence in the 2024 vote count compared with 71% of Democrats. By Christina A. Cassidy and Linley Sanders. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

NATO SUMMIT — NATO’s summit begins with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance. It’s a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By Chris Megerian, Seung Min Kim and Karl Ritter. SENT: 850 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; events begin at 3:15 a.m. EDT. With NATO-THE LATEST. See MORE ON NATO below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-LONG-ESCAPE — Some Ukrainians living under Russian occupation are so desperate to escape that they take long, circuitous and uncertain journeys through Russia to return to Ukrainian-held territory. Rima Yaremenko undertook a 3,000-mile odyssey only to end up within sight of where her trip started, going through Russia, Latvia and Poland before settling across the Dnieper River from her beleaguered hometown of Oleshky. By Samya Kullab and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 1,230 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin’s commanders met Putin after short-lived mutiny, pledged loyalty.

NORTHEAST-FLOODING — Swift water rescue teams and local officials across Vermont braced for more precipitation and flooding Tuesday after persistent heavy rains drenched the state and other parts of the Northeast, unleashing fast-moving waters that washed out roads, trapped residents in their homes and disrupted travel. One person was killed in New York as she tried to leave her inundated house. By Lisa Rathke and John Minchillo. SENT: 860 words, photos, videos, audio.

CLIMATE-EXTREME-FLOODING — Lethal flooding has simultaneously hit India, Japan, China, Turkey and the U.S. Northeast. Scientists have long warned that more extreme rainfall is expected in a warming world. Climate pollutants, mainly carbon dioxide and methane, hold more heat in the atmosphere and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. That results in storms dumping more precipitation with sometimes deadly outcomes. By Isabella O'Malley, Brittany Peterson and Drew Costley. SENT: 560 words, photos.

GEORGIA ELECTION INVESTIGATION — A new grand jury being seated this week in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for Donald Trump or his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 1,130 words, photo.

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking a judge to postpone his criminal trial without setting a new date as he stands accused of illegally hoarding classifed documents at his Florida estate. In a late Monday filing, Trump’s defense attorneys said the case was “extraordinary,” with a large volume of documents and footage to be reviewed as the former president leads the race for the Republican nomination to unseat President Joe Biden. They cited challenges to select jurors and concerns about whether he would get a fair trial if scheduled before the November 2024 election. By Adriana Gomez Licon. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

LOST-NATIVE AMERICAN-CEMETERY — Amid a renewed push for answers, archeologists planned to resume digging at the remote site of a former Native American boarding school in central Nebraska, searching for the remains of children who died there decades ago. The search for a hidden cemetery gained renewed interest after the discovery of hundreds of children’s remains at Native American boarding school sites in the U.S. and Canada since 2021, said the state’s archeologist who’s digging at the site with teammates this week. By Trisha Ahmed and Charlie Neibergall. SENT: 620 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ENERGY-MINISTER — The catastrophic collapse of a dam in southern Ukraine has made Kyiv worried that Russia might stage an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to foment panic and quell Ukrainian advances on the frontline, Ukraine’s energy minister said. SENT: 590 words, photos.

MORE ON NATO

NATO-GLANCE — As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, what is NATO and what is it doing to help? SENT: 830 words, photos.

SWEDEN-NATO-EXPLAINER — Sweden’s rocky road from neutrality toward NATO membership. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

PRIME-DAY-SCAMS — Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn. SENT: 860 words, photos.

MUSIC-MADONNA — Madonna recovering following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates. SENT: 260 words, photo.

OBIT-TYLENOL-POISONINGS-SUSPECT — The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police said. SENT: 880 words, photo.

SPACE-TELESCOPE-BLACK-HOLE — Astronomers have discovered the most distant black hole yet using the Webb Space Telescope, but that record isn’t expected to last. SENT: 340 words, photo.

NATIONAL

ABORTION-IOWA — Iowa’s Legislature convenes in a special session focused exclusively on abortion restrictions, where Republican lawmakers will work to push through a new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. SENT: 470 words.

EDUCATION-TEST SCORES — Students across the U.S. fell further behind academically last school year despite extensive efforts to help them recover from pandemic learning setbacks, according to an analysis of test scores. SENT: 620 words, photo.

HEAT-WAVE — Even Southwestern desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings. SENT: 650 words, photos.

MICHIGAN-MURDER-SUSPECT-ESCAPE — Authorities in western Montana have captured a Michigan slaying suspect who escaped custody over the weekend by removing his handcuffs and shackles at a gas station while being transported to face charges. SENT: 270 words.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Israeli protesters blocked highways leading to Jerusalem, Haifa and Tel Aviv at the start of a day of countrywide demonstrations against the government’s planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation. SENT: 390 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-DEVELOPMENTS-GOALS-IN-TROUBLE — In a grim report, the U.N. warned that at the current rate of global progress, 575 million people will still be living in extreme poverty and 84 million children won’t be going to school in 2030 – and it will take 286 years to reach equality between men and women. SENT: 730 words, photo.

HONG KONG-JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA — Hong Kong’s leader warned that the city will ban marine products from “a large number prefectures” if Japan discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. SENT: 490 words, photo.

EUROPE-CLIMATE — Protesters and legislators converged on the European Union parliament as the bloc faces a major vote on protecting its threatened nature and shielding it from disruptive environmental change, in a test of the EU’s global climate credentials. SENT: 540 words, photo.

THAILAND-ROAD COLLAPSE — At least one person was killed after an elevated road being built in Thailand’s capital collapsed, and two others were listed as missing, with rescue crews unable to access the site for fear of a further collapse, authorities said. SENT: 280 words.

NEW ZEALAND-VOLCANO-TRIAL — Tourists received no health and safety warnings before they landed on New Zealand’s most active volcano ahead of a 2019 eruption that killed 22 people, a prosecutor said. SENT: 790 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices that traders hope will show inflation is easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 520 words, photos.

SPORTS

NORTHWESTERN-FITZGERALD-FIRED — Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. SENT: 870 words, photos, audio.

HOME-RUN-DERBY — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the All-Star Home Run Derby, matching Vladimir Sr.’s 2007 title to become the first father-son duo to accomplish the feat. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 690 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT/LIFESTYLES

FILM-MISSION-IMPOSSIBLE — There are, as a rule, only so many places you can go as an action movie after leaving Tom Cruise clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M and flinging him out a cargo plane at 25,000 feet. But in the kinetic, headlong world of “Mission: Impossible,” the pressure to keep upping the ante — like the films’ always-running star — never stops. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,260 words, photos, videos.

