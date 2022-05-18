AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

UKRAINE-WAR’S WOUNDS — There is a cost to war — to the countries that wage it, to the soldiers who fight it, to the civilians who endure it. For nations, territory is gained and lost, and sometimes regained and lost again. But for the people embroiled in conflict, some losses are permanent. Lives lost can never be regained. Nor can limbs. Portraits of five people who have lost limbs to Russian explosives. By Emilio Morenatti and Elena Becatoros. SENT: 1,610 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

FINLAND-SWEDEN-NATO — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests. By Lorne Cook. SENT: 1,620 words, photos. Also see UNITED STATES-TURKEY-NATO below.

ELECTION 2022 — Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor wins his primary and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. By Will Weissert, Marc Levy and Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 1,170 words, photos, video. With ELECTION 2022-TAKEAWAYS — Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn; ELECTION 2022-PENNSYLVANIA-GOVERNOR — Trump-backed Mastriano wins GOP Pennsylvania governor nod.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Madison Cawthorn’s unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. Now the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand has lost his GOP primary race. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 940 words, photos. With ELECTION-2022-NORTH-CAROLINA-HOUSE-CAWTHORN — Edwards ousts Cawthorn.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to “justice.” By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ciaran McQuillan. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST. For full coverage. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below.

BUFFALO-SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-GROCERY STORE — Tops Friendly Market was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, it also became Buffalo's East Side community hub — where you chatted up neighbors, caught up on each other's lives. Now residents are grieving the deaths of 10 Black people at the hands of an 18-year-old white man who drove three hours to carry out a racist, livestreamed shooting rampage in the crowded supermarket. By Pia Sarkar and Noreen Nasir. SENT: 770 words, photos. Also see MORE ON BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING below.

CALIFORNIA CHURCH SHOOTING — The man that prosecutors call a diabolical and crafty monster who staged a deadly shooting at a Southern California church seemed to be a kind and quiet person who shared his food and proclaimed himself a Christian, his roommate says. David Wenwei Chou gave no warning that he might be planning such an attack, Jordin Davis of Las Vegas told The Associated Press. By Amy Taxin and Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 900 words, photos, videos.

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-OREGON-GOVERNOR — Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic gubernatorial primary, beating state Treasurer Tobias Read in a victory for the party’s progressive wing. SENT: 630 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-IDAHO-GOVERNOR — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won the GOP gubernatorial primary, beating a Trump-backed challenger who had repeatedly criticized the incumbent for not being conservative enough. SENT: 630 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-IDAHO-AG Five-term Idaho attorney general in tough GOP primary battle.

ELECTION 2022-VOTING — Printing mistakes will force local election officials in Pennsylvania and Oregon to redo thousands of mailed ballots, a laborious process that could delay results for some closely contested races in the latest primaries. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-KENTUCKY-MAYOR — Businessman Craig Greenberg won the Democratic primary for mayor of Kentucky’s largest city, months after surviving a shooting attempt at his campaign office. SENT: 610 words, photos.

MORE ON BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-BODY ARMOR — A man accused of opening fire and killing 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, was wearing what many mass shooters are equipped with: Body armor. UPCOMING: 910 words, photo by 7 a.m.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

UNITED STATES-TURKEY-NATO — U.S. officials are trying to determine how serious Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is against the NATO membership bids of Finland and Sweden. SENT: 970 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA — North Korea said more than a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about the public health threat. SENT: 910 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CONGRESS-UFOs — Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials. SENT: 450 words, photos.

ELON MUSK-TWITTER — Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal — on Twitter. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

MOUNTAIN LION ATTACK — California woman says dog defended her from mountain lion. SENT: 410 words.

PROTEST-BAN-LEGISLATION-FLORIDA — Ban on protests in front of homes signed by Florida governor. SENT: 180 words, photos.

JILL BIDEN — Jill Biden heads to Latin America before hemispheric summit. SENT: 510 words, photos.

NEPAL EVEREST — Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit. SENT: 260 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — A government watchdog says decisions by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan were the key factors in the collapse of that nation’s military. SENT: 790 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

EMIRATES-ANALYSIS — Coming around the globe, airplanes carrying the world’s elite have landed in the capital of the United Arab Emirates to offer condolences for the death of the country’s president — and acknowledge the influence of the man now fully in charge. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

SKOREA-GOODBYE BLUE HOUSE — Now that South Korea’s new leader has moved the presidential offices from the Blue House, tens of thousands of visitors will be able to look inside the compound daily for the first time in 74 years. SENT: 620 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-IRAQ-POLITICAL DEADLOCK — The U.N. special envoy for Iraq warned its political leaders that “the streets are about to boil over” because of their deadlock and failure to address a host of issues, including the suffering of ordinary people and armed groups firing rockets with impunity. SENT: 550 words.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

MARS LANDER — The weakening Insight lander, NASA's spacecraft on Mars, is headed for a dusty demise. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 380 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after Wall Street rose and the Federal Reserve chairman said it will raise interest rates further if needed to cool inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 460 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ECONOMY — U.K. inflation hits 40-year high amid Russia’s war in Ukraine; JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan’s economy contracts as energy prices soar.

