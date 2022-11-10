AP News Digest 3:55 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

———————

ONLY ON AP

———————

COP27-CLIMATE-MIGRATION-BRAZIL — The Amazon river discharges one-fifth of all the world’s water that runs off the land surface. Despite a volume more than 10 times the Mississippi’s, the seawater is advancing and leaving thousands of inhabitants of the Bailique archipelago scrambling to quench their thirst. With little government assistance and facing sea erosion, many families have decided to leave the region. By Fabiano Maisonnave and Eraldo Peres. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

———————

TOP STORIES

———————

ELECTION 2022-EYES ON 2024 — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, disappointing results for the GOP at the midterm elections are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,340 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida, just south of Vero Beach. The storm was already battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, officials said. By Freida Frisaro and Dánica Coto. SENT: 880 words, photos, videos.

G-20-PUTIN — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 540 words, photo.

CONSUMER PRICES — The nation’s punishing inflation rate likely kept simmering in October, giving the Federal Reserve little cause to ease up in its drive to slow price increases by steadily raising interest rates. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 660 words, photo. UPCOMING: Report at 8:30 a.m.

ELECTION 2022-VOTECAST-QUIRKY POLLS — In Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans could find an issue to agree on: letting bars have happy hours. That’s one discovery from AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 94,000 voters. AP VoteCast also explored Alabama college football rivalries, what Mississippi voters really think about Brett Favre and whether Tennessee voters like Taylor Swift. By Josh Boak and Hannah Fingerhut. UPCOMING: 680 words, photos by 5:30 a.m.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-TEENAGE PRISONER — A 13-year-old Palestinian boy whose case became a lightning rod for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict seven years ago is now a man languishing in solitary confinement and struggling with schizophrenia. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

———————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

———————————-

ELECTION 2022 — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and Biden’s leadership. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, videos.

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-GEORGIA — Georgia Republican Brian Kemp is arguing that his no-drama conservative approach is the way forward for the GOP as he celebrates his reelection as governor. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. SENT: 710 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ELECTION DENIERS — Election deniers who backed Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed in some of their highest-profile races. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MISINFORMATION — A day after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results is zeroing in on the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. SENT: 850 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-SPORTS BETTING-CALIFORNIA — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. SENT: 980 words, photos.

———————————

MORE ON COP27 SUMMIT

———————————

COP27-CLIMATE-YOUTH ACTIVISTS — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even less. And they are fed up. SENT: 1,230 words, photos. With COP27-THE LATEST.

COP27-CARBON MARKET PLAN — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a plan at the COP27 climate summit to make it easier for private corporations to send cash to the developing world in exchange for looking green at home. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

COP27-SENEGAL-CLIMATE-PLASTIC MAN — On a beach in Senegal with so much plastic trash that much of the sand is covered, one man is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of plastics— by wearing many of the bags, cups and other junk that might just as soon be part of trash piles. SENT: 560 words, photos.

COP27-CLIMATE-CHANGE-DISABILITY — Last year, climate activists who focus on disability rights scored a major victory at the United Nations climate change conference known as COP. SENT: 980 words, photos.

—————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————

RUSSIA-PRIGOZHIN — Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin kept a low profile over the years, but he has been increasingly in the spotlight recently. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CASUALTIES — Russia’s announced retreat from Kherson, a regional capital in southern Ukraine that it seized early in the war, and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace, said Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. SENT: 340 words, photos.

———————

TRENDING

———————

FILM-SNOOP DOGG BIOPIC — Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-PAUL HAGGIS — Deliberations in filmmaker Paul Haggis rape lawsuit set to start. SENT: 530 words, photos.

JANE FONDA-NONPROFIT — Jane Fonda: Nonprofit’s work “far more important" after Roe v. Wade. SENT: 430 words, photo, video.

ELECTION 2022-PENNSYLVANIA-DEAD WINNER-FACT CHECK — Late Pennsylvania state lawmaker was on ballot due to law, not fraud. SENT: 440 words.

BRITTNEY-GRINER — Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner’s release. SENT: 670 words, photos.

——————-

NATIONAL

——————-

PELOSI-HUSBAND ATTACKED — A man already in custody in last month’s attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. SENT: 400 words, photos.

———————

INTERNATIONAL

———————

INDONESIA-SOCCER-DEATHS — Thousands of people in Indonesia rallied demanding justice and a thorough investigation into those they blame for the stampede at Kanjuruhan soccer stadium that left 135 people dead last month. SENT: 500 words, photo.

JAPAN-US-MILITARY — Japan and the United States began a major joint military exercise in southern Japan as the allies aim to step up readiness in the face of China’s increasing assertiveness and North Korea’s intensifying missile launches. SENT: 390 words, photo.

ASEAN — Ukraine signed a peace accord with Southeast Asian nations, a largely symbolic act that comes as Kyiv seeks to shore up international support in isolating Russia. SENT: 840 words, photos.

MALAYSIA ELECTION — Malaysia’s longest-serving party has promised “stability and prosperity” for the country as it seeks to regain power in next week’s general elections. SENT: 990 words, photos.

BRAZIL-ELECTION RESULTS — The defense ministry has put out a report highlighting flaws in Brazil’s electoral systems and proposing improvements, but there is nothing to substantiate claims of fraud from some of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protesting his Oct. 30 defeat. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-MEDIA FREEDOMS — Journalist organizations say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attacked press freedoms when his office banned one TV broadcaster’s crew from the press pool traveling on his presidential plane this week for allegedly biased reporting. SENT: 910 words, photos.

IRAN-PROTESTS — Protests in Iran raged on streets with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country’s southeast, even as the nation’s intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. SENT: 710 words, photo.

———————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 750 words, photos.

——————-

WORLD CUP

——————-

WCUP-QATAR-HISTORY-EXPLAINER — Qatar will be on the world stage — as well as its politics and history — like it never has before as the small, energy-rich nation hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning this November. SENT: 710 words, photos.

—————-

SPORTS

——————

INFLATION-COLLEGE SPORTS — College athletic programs of all sizes are reacting to inflation the same way as everyone else. They’re looking for ways to save. By Sports Writers Eric Olson and Hank Kurz Jr. UPCOMING: 960 words, photos by 6:30 a.m.

——————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————-

CMA AWARDS — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he’s taken home the night’s top honor. SENT: 380 words, photos.

———————————-

HOW TO REACH US

———————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.