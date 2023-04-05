AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TRUMP INDICTMENT — A stone-faced Donald Trump made a momentous courtroom appearance when he was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment charging him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign. The arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom was a stunning — and humbling — spectacle for the first ex-president to ever face criminal charges. By Michael R. Sisak, Eric Tucker, Jennifer Peltz and Will Weissert. SENT: 1,280 words, photos, videos. With TRUMP INDICTMENT-LEGAL ANALYSIS — Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues; TRUMP INDICTMENT-TAKEAWAYS — Trump’s day in court as criminal defendant: What to know.

TRUMP INDICTMENT-THE ATTENTION ECONOMY — In the currency of today’s attention economy, Donald Trump is the world’s richest man. In that respect, his media-circus arraignment in New York was — to use a courtroom metaphor — Exhibit A. Love him? Hate him? Don’t care? Doesn’t matter. Just like during his presidency, you can’t help but notice him. By National Writer Ted Anthony. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli police have stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, firing stun grenades and beating Palestinian youths who hurled stones and firecrackers in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday seasons. Palestinian militants in Gaza responded with rocket fire on southern Israel, drawing an Israeli airstrike in response. By Mahmoud Illean and Fares Akram. SENT: 1,410 words, photos. Also see SYRIA-ISRAEL SHADOW WAR below.

RUSSIA-ELITE DEFECTOR — Gleb Karakulov, an officer in Vladimir Putin’s secretive personal security service, defected in October. The 35-year-old engineer is one of few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin’s life and potentially classified information. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 2,510 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,080 words is also available.

ELECTION 2023-CHICAGO MAYOR — Brandon Johnson, a union organizer and former teacher, was elected as Chicago’s next mayor in a major victory for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing as the heavily blue city grapples with high crime and financial challenges. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

TAIWAN PRESIDENT-MCCARTHY — A high-profile encounter between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is designed to boost support for the island government. But the meeting in California is almost certain to draw rebuke from China. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 860 words, photos. With BELIZE-GUATEMALA-TAIWAN — Belize, Guatemala reaffirm Taiwan ties during Tsai visit.

UNITED NATIONS-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CHILDREN — Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who is being sought for war crimes, will brief a controversial U.N. meeting that Russia called to counter what it claims is disinformation by Western officials and media about Ukrainian children taken to Russia. SENT: 500 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NATION’S-TEARS-PHOTO-GALLERY — As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, men and women have been dying in droves on the front lines, fighting off Russia’s invasion of their country. SENT: 210 words, photos.

TRUMP-STORMY DANIELS — Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BIDENS-NCAA — Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn’t mention Iowa. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TESLA-DISCRIMINATION-VERDICT — Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse. SENT: 510 words, photo.

BRITAIN-CORONATION — Queen Camilla: Charles’ wife gets title on coronation invite. SENT: 360 words, photos.”

ELECTION 2023-WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT — A Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge won the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race, ensuring liberals will take over majority control of the court for the first time in 15 years with the fate of the state’s abortion ban on the line. SENT: 870 words, photos.

BIDEN-AI — President Joe Biden said it remains to be seen if artificial intelligence is dangerous, but that he believes technology companies must ensure their products are safe before releasing them to the public. By White House Correspondent Zeke Miller. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SEVERE WEATHER — Severe thunderstorms were expected to bring hail, strong winds — and the threat of tornadoes — to parts of the Midwest and South that are reeling from a weekend of deadly weather. SENT: 730 words, photos, video.

ABORTION PILL STOCKPILE — Washington state has purchased a three-year supply of a leading abortion medication in anticipation of a court ruling that could limit its availability, Gov. Jay Inslee said. SENT: 470 words, photos.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-KANSAS — A Kansas bill to impose some of the nation’s broadest bathroom restrictions and ban transgender people from changing the name or gender on their driver’s licenses cleared the Legislature by margins that suggest backers could override the Democratic governor’s expected veto. SENT: 890 words, photos.

TENNESSEE LAWMAKERS-EXPULSION — A growing chorus is pushing back against Tennessee Republicans seeking to oust three House Democrats for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber, while the GOP has previously resisted removing its own members even when weighing criminal allegations. SENT: 690 words, photos.

HAWAII-PAYING FOR PARADISE — Hawaii wants tourists to help pay for its unique natural environment as more tourists choose hiking over golf, with social media driving them to increasingly remote places. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

SYRIA-ISRAEL SHADOW WAR — Israel’s recent airstrikes in Syria are raising fears of regional escalation, part of a shadow war between Israel and Iran. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — South Korea this month will begin weekly tests of sewage produced by its major cities and towns to track the spread of COVID-19 and identify future waves. SENT: 390 words, photo.

MEXICO-MIGRANT DEATHS — A Mexican judge ordered three Mexican immigration officials, a private security guard and a Venezuelan migrant be held for investigation in connection with a fire last week at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico that killed 40 migrants. SENT: 140 words, photo.

CLIMATE-INDIA-HYDROPOWER DAMS — Resentment against hydroelectric dams have grown, mirroring concerns across the environmentally sensitive Himalayas about building dams with inadequate assessments. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

ROBOTAXIS — Two trailblazing ride-hailing services are heading toward uncharted territory as they seek regulatory approval to transport passengers around the clock throughout one of the most densely populated U.S. cities in vehicles that will have no one sitting in the driver’s seat. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, video.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday following a decline on Wall Street after reports on the U.S. economy came in weaker than expected. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 650 words, photos. With NEW ZEALAND-ECONOMY — New Zealand’s central bank hikes key interest rate to 5.25%.

