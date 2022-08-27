AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————

TOP STORIES

———————————

TRUMP-FBI — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit. By Eric Tucker and Mike Balsamo. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video. With TRUMP-FBI-TAKEAWAYS — Takeaways from the unsealed Mar-a-Lago search affidavit (sent).

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA DEMOCRATS — Four years ago, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground. In 2020, Joe Biden put Georgia in Democrats’ presidential column for the first time in 28 years, while Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff captured two Senate seats in 2021. This year, Abrams and Warnock top the Democratic ticket as the party tries to replicate its success. By Bill Barrow and Jeff Amy. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

STUDENT LOANS-POLITICS — To Democrats championing the White House’s student loan forgiveness plan, it was the long-awaited delivery of one of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises. To Republicans — and even some in the president’s own party — it was an ill-advised move that was unfair to those who had diligently paid back their loans or decided not to go to college. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in case of a radiation leak, amid mounting fears that the fighting around the complex could trigger a catastrophe. The move came a day after the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. The incident heightened dread of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the 1986 explosion at Chernobyl. By Paul Byrne. SENT: 600 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-NUCLEAR-TREATY — Russia has blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the U.N. treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticized its takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 1,270 words, photo.

—————————-

TRENDING

—————————-

CAPITOL-RIOT-PENNSYLVANIA — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. SENT: 250 words, photo.

MIGRANT-CHILDREN-ABANDONED — The Border Patrol says one of its agents rescued an infant and a toddler who were left alone by migrant smugglers in western Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. SENT: 370 words, photo.

BANNED-BOOKS-MISSOURI — A new Missouri law outlawing books with sexually explicit images from school libraries is about to take effect. Starting Sunday, it will be a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for librarians and other educators to give students access to such material. SENT: 570 words, photo.

—————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

—————————————————————-

—————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————————————

GEORGIA ELECTION INVESTIGATION — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

VOTING MACHINE LAWSUIT-ARIZONA — A federal judge refuses to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November. SENT: 530 words, photos. WITH: ELECTION 2022-NEVADA VOTE COUNTING — The Nevada secretary of state’s office has approved new rules for counties to hand-count votes starting as soon as this fall’s midterm elections. SENT: 990 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

CALIFORNIA-ABORTION — California is preparing to spend up to $20 million to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics, a policy aimed at increasing access to a procedure that has been outlawed or restricted in many states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. SENT: 710 words, photo.

TRUMP COWBOY-NAACP — The NAACP is supporting efforts to bar a New Mexico-based county commissioner from public office, alleging that the Cowboys for Trump cofounder has sought to disenfranchise voters -- including people of color -- and stoke insurrection. SENT: 530 words, photo.

ABORTION-FETAL ANOMOLY — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition is asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special session of the legislature to clarify the state’s abortion law. Nancy Davis said at a Friday news conference that she will travel out of the state next week for a “medically necessary” abortion. SENT: 680 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA'S-LAST-NUCLEAR-PLANT — California legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office are discussing a possible compromise over the future of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant that could allow operator Pacific Gas & Electric to seek federal funds for a longer lifespan for the reactors. SENT: 680 words, photo.

SEVERE-WEATHER — People in and around Mississippi’s capital city are being told to prepare for flooding of the Pearl River. Storms dropped heavy rains in Mississippi and other parts of the Deep South. Some homes and businesses in the Jackson area are expected to flood. Experts say the Pearl River could crest on Tuesday at levels almost as high as during a 2020 flood. SENT: 440 words, photos, video.

CAPITOL BREACH-CONNECTICUT ARREST — A Connecticut man who had secret security clearance at submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. SENT: 200 words.

CALIFORNIA-OIL-SPILL — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. SENT: 530 words.

MALL OF AMERICA-ARREST — A man with a rifle has been arrested at the Mall of America after what police said was an armed robbery, just three weeks after the mall was locked down after shots were fired near a store. SENT: 240 words.

———————————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————————-

MEXICO-MISSING-STUDENTS — Six of the 43 college students “disappeared” in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican government official leading a Truth Commission says. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

HAITI-CORRUPTION — A soccer field that was paid for but never built. A school that diverted resources from its students. A mayor who ran city hall out of his mother’s home and avoided property taxes. Officials say these and dozens of other alleged acts of corruption cost Haiti’s government a “colossal loss” of some $4 million at a time when state infrastructure is collapsing amid political instability and deepening poverty. SENT: 580 words.

MALAYSIA-NAJIB'S-WIFE — Malaysia’s top court on Saturday condemned as a smear attempt the leaking of an alleged guilty verdict against the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak days after he was imprisoned for graft linked to the looted 1MDB state fund. SENT: 410 words, photo.

———————————————-

HEALTH & SCIENCE

————————————————

MED-POLIO — The virus that causes polio has been found in wastewater samples from another upstate New York county, prompting state health officials to warn of expanding “community spread” of the life-threatening virus. SENT: 250 words.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————-

MUSIC-REVIEW-MARCUS-KING — Fiery fretboard master Marcus King is out with his new album “Young Blood,” with his guitar skills on full display — but diverging some from his blues-heavy themes of the past. SENT: 200 words.

———————

SPORTS

———————

TEN—US OPEN — The first woman Serena Williams will face in what is expected to be the last tournament of her stellar career says she is honored to play someone she remembers watching on TV as a child. Danka Kovinic is a 27-year-old from Montenegro who has never been past the second round at the U.S. Open or the third round at any Grand Slam tournament. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 860 words, photos. With TEN--US Open-The Ball (sent).

GLF--TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is playing every bit like the No. 1 player in golf and was on the verge of turning the Tour Championship into a rout. Three holes by Xander Schauffele changed everything going into the weekend at East Lake. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 900 words, photos. With: GLF—LPGA Tour; GLF—US Senior Women’s Open (sent).

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.