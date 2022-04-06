AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

ONLY ON AP

————————-

CLIMATE CHANGE-BLACKOUTS — Power outages from severe weather have doubled over the past two decades across the U.S., as a warming climate stirs more destructive storms that cripple broad segments of the nation’s aging electrical grid, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data. By Matthew Brown, Camille Fassett, Patrick Whittle, Janet McConnaughey and Jasen Lo. SENT: 2,100 words, photos, video. An abridged version will be sent later in the day.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Police and other investigators walked the silent streets of ruined towns around Ukraine’s capital, documenting widespread killings of unarmed civilians and other alleged war crimes by Russian forces that could soon draw tougher Western sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has kept up demands for war-crimes trials for Russian troops and their leaders, while warning they were regrouping for fresh assaults on Ukraine’s east and south. By Adam Schreck. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BATTLE FOR KYIV — Kyiv was a Russian defeat for the ages. The Russians were ill-prepared for Ukrainian resistance, proved incapable of adjusting to setbacks, failed to effectively combine air and land operations, misjudged Ukraine’s ability to defend its skies, and bungled basic military functions like planning and executing the movement of supplies. By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-DISINFORMATION-BUCHA — As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media is denouncing them as an elaborate hoax. That’s a narrative that journalists in Ukraine have shown to be false. By Amanda Seitz and Arijeta Lajka. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-CONTEMPT — The House will vote on whether to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress after their months-long refusal to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 730 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after House vote, timing uncertain.

SACRAMENTO-MASS SHOOTING — A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life,” documents show. Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. By Adam Beam. SENT: 670 words, photos, video.

TEXAS-BORDER SECURITY — Former Trump administration officials are pressing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to declare an “invasion” along the U.S-Mexico border and give thousands of state troopers and National Guard members sweeping new authority to turn back migrants, essentially bestowing enforcement powers that have been a federal responsibility. By Acacia Coronado and Paul J. Weber. SENT: 990 words, photo.

——————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN — The U.S. and its European allies will impose stiff new sanctions, including a ban on new investments in Russia, in retaliation for Russia’s “war crimes” in Ukraine. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ROMANIA-RUSSIAN EMBASSY — A car crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said. SENT: 270 words.

——————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Following a public uproar, Shanghai will allow parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19 as China’s largest city sees another jump in cases. SENT: 460 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GERMANY — Germany’s health minister has backed off a decision to end obligatory isolation for people who test positive for COVID-19, declaring that it was a mistake and sent the wrong signal. SENT: 270 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LONG COVID — President Joe Biden orders a new national research push on long COVID, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition. SENT: 820 words, photo.

——————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

——————————————-

TORY LANEZ-MEGAN THEE STALLION — Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion case. SENT: 440 words, photo.

ALEC BALDWIN-DEFAMATION LAWSUIT — Alec Baldwin wants Wyoming defamation lawsuit dismissed. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CAPITOL-FOX ENCOUNTERS — Fox bites man, putting Capitol Hill on high alert. SENT: 300 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ADAM SCHIFF — Congressman Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID-19. SENT: 130 words, photo.

—————————

ELECTION 2022

—————————

ELECTION-2022-HOUSE-CALIFORNIA — Former Trump administration appointee Connie Conway has advanced to a June runoff in a California special election to fill a U.S. House seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes resigned to lead former President Donald Trump’s media company. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 930 words, photos.

—————————

WASHINGTON

—————————

SUPREME COURT-NOMINATION-ANALYSIS — By announcing they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, three Republican senators are marking the historical moment by building legacies of their own. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 900 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-SPENDING — Republicans block a Democratic attempt to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise, pressing to entangle the bipartisan package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions. SENT: 910 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT-EXPLAINER-ENTRAPMENT — Jurors deliberating at the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must answer a key question about whether the FBI engaged in entrapment — the prohibited practice of cajoling or tricking subjects into committing crimes. By Legal Affairs Writer Michael Tarm. SENT: 970 words, photos. With MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Jury deliberations enter third day in Whitmer kidnap plot.

ABORTION BAN-OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. SENT: 460 words, photos.

SEVERE WEATHER — Violent storms killed at least two people, one in Georgia and another in Texas, as hail, strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South, where authorities warned a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow. SENT: 740 words, photos, video.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

FRANCE ELECTION-CAN MACRON LOSE? — President Emmanuel Macron is the favorite in France's presidential election, but disillusionment and anger with his presidency and growing political apathy may prove decisive. SENT: 850 words, photos.

CHINA-PLANE CRASH — Both black boxes from a passenger plane crash in southern China last month that killed 132 people are being analyzed by U.S. experts at a government lab in Washington, D.C. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-ECONOMIC CRISIS — Sri Lanka’s president revoked a days-old state of emergency after huge public protests demanded he resign over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory. SENT: 360 words, photos.

JAPAN-FILM-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT — A #MeToo crisis is raging in the Japanese film industry. SENT: 490 words, photos.

——————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower after a Federal Reserve official’s comments fueled expectations of more aggressive U.S. rate hikes and the White House announced more sanctions on Russia. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 560 words, photos.

MIAMI-BITCOIN CONFERENCE — Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status. SENT: 750 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

MASTERS-SPIETH & THOMAS — If the motivations for Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas this week at the Masters are similar, it shouldn’t come as much surprise. By Sports Writer Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 900 words, photos.

MASTERS-A BUBBLE UNLIKE ANY OTHER — The rules at Augusta National prohibit fans from bringing their phones in, and that is leaving some feeling disconnected as they make their way around the course. By Sports Writer Will Graves. SENT: 860 words, photos.

NBA AT 75-THE 2010S — Two of the NBA’s most significant dynasties emerged in the second decade of the 2000s. By National Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

—————————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————————

OBIT-BOBBY RYDELL — Bobby Rydell, a pompadoured heartthrob of early rock ’n roll who was a star of radio, television and the movie musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” has died. He was 79. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 660 words, photos.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Hiro Komae (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.