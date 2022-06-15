AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

AP POLL-TITLE IX — As the United States marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a poll finds Americans are split on how much progress has come from the landmark women’s rights law. The AP-NORC/National Women’s History Museum poll found men were far more likely to see great progress toward gender equality, with 61% holding that view. Just 37% of women said the same. By Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,310 words, photos, graphic.

ELECTION 2022 — Adam Laxalt has won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up a fierce November contest to topple incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto in a race that could swing power in the U.S. Senate. By Michelle L. Price and Ken Ritter. SENT: 950 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-TAKEAWAYS — Donald Trump’s revenge tour has notched a significant victory in South Carolina in Tuesday’s primaries. A state lawmaker backed by the former president made five-term congressman Tom Rice the first Republican who voted to impeach Trump last year to be ousted from office. So far this primary season, Trump’s endorsement has been no guarantee that his anointed candidate will win. But Rice’s largely rural district is representative of much of Trump’s America, and crossing Trump has carried a steep cost. That’s serving as a warning to other Republicans who stood in the way of Trump’s quest to overturn the 2020 election. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A governor says Russian forces control about 80% of the key Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The Luhansk regional leader says Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges out of the city but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded despite relentless shelling. A Russian general says a humanitarian corridor will be opened Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the city’s Azot chemical plant. By Yours Karmanau. SENT: 1,700 words, photos.

MIGRATION-BRITAIN-RWANDA — Britain canceled a flight that was scheduled to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda late Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights intervened, saying the plan carried “a real risk of irreversible harm.” The decision to scrap the flight capped three days of frantic court challenges from immigrant rights lawyers who launched a flurry of case-by-case appeals seeking to block the deportation of everyone on the government’s list. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 990 words, photos.

FEDERAL RESERVE — The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting where it’s expected to raise interest rates for the second time this year as it tries to curb inflation. UPCOMING: Fed policy statement and projections at 2 p.m., followed by Powell presser at 2:30 p.m.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK-FLOODING — Historic floodwaters that raged through Yellowstone National Park may have permanently altered the course of a popular fishing river and left the sweeping landscape forever changed. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed. By Matthew Brown and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 1,100 words, video, photos.

MICROSOFT-GOODBYE EXPLORER — Microsoft has officially sent Internet Explorer into retirement. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. SENT: 390 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina is ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NEVADA-SECRETARY OF STATE — Nevada Republicans have selected a former state lawmaker who has been repeating the false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen as their nominee to oversee future elections in the state. In November, Jim Marchant will face Cisco Aguilar, a lawyer and former chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission who was unopposed in the Democratic primary. SENT: 900 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SOUTH CAROLINA-GOVERNOR — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has won the Democratic nomination for governor, setting up a November showdown with Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. SENT: 600 words, photos. With ELECTIONS 2022-SOUTH CAROLINA-SENATA (sent).

PARTSAN AUDITS-NEW MEXICO — Votes in a New Mexico community are at risk of not counting after a Republican-led commission refused to approve primary election results over distrust of Dominion vote-tallying machines. SENT: 850 words, photos.

INTELLIGENCE-CHINA — China is the foremost challenge for U.S. national security agencies, a so-called “hard target” that is America’s chief rival for global dominance. But as the agencies ramp up their efforts to spy on Beijing, they also acknowledge Chinese Americans may end up having more of their phone calls and emails captured unintentionally. By Nomaan Merchant and Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

BRAZIL-AMAZON-INDIGENOUS AGENCY — Members of the military and police leading Brazil’s agency for the protection of Indigenous peoples have harassed and forced the departure of many of its most experienced staffers. UPCOMING: 1,100 words by 11 a.m., photos. With BRAZIL-AMAZON — Brazil police arrest second suspect for Amazon’s missing pair. SENT: 380 words, photos.

KENYA-FACEBOOK-EXTREMISM — A new study has found that Facebook failed to catch Islamic State group and al-Shabab extremist content in posts aimed at East Africa as the region remains under threat from violent attacks and Kenya prepares to vote in a closely contested national election. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RUSSIA-METHANE LEAK — A private company that uses satellites to find sources of methane emissions around the globe says it detected one of the largest releases of the potent greenhouse gas ever seen, coming from a coal mine in Russia. SENT: 520 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER — The second tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season is forecast to become a hurricane off southern Mexico, though it isn’t expected to threaten land. SENT: 200 words.

SOUTH KOREA-TRUCKERS' STRIKE — Unionized truckers in South Korea have ended an eight-day strike that caused major disruptions to domestic production and cargo transport. SENT: 380 words, photos.

SOUTHERN BAPTISTS — The Southern Baptist Convention votes to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse. The vote follows revelations that Southern Baptist leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims for years. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With SOUTHERN BAPTISTS-NEW PRESIDENT — Texas pastor Bart Barber elected Southern Baptist president. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-POLICE OFFICERS KILLED — Two police officers were shot and killed while investigating a stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb, authorities say. Both were pronounced dead at a hospital. A suspect died at the scene. SENT: 350 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets are mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement of how sharply it will raise interest rates to cool U.S. inflation. SENT: 460 words, photos.

ABORTION REPORT — The number and rate of U.S. abortions increased from 2017 to 2020 after a long decline, according to newly released figures. By Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 500 words, photos, graphic.

TITLE IX-SWIMMERS — Iowa swimmers, with their sport on the chopping block, wondered if their Title IX suit was going to work. It proved a lesson for schools across the nation. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 11 a.m., photos.

US OPEN-RUSSIAN PLAYERS ALLOWED — The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. SENT: 650 words, photos.

FILM-CHRIS HEMSWORTH — Director Joseph Kosinski’s sci-fi prison thriller “Spiderhead” is in many wants the opposite of his “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s a talky, interior film made during the pandemic that will be streaming on Netflix this Friday, not filling IMAX screens. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

