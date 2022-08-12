Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator
A Republican legislative leader from Wisconsin has fired the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, just three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent the investigator had endorsed and campaigned for
The Wisconsin Assembly Republican leader who hired a former state Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election fired him Friday, after the former justice and former President Donald Trump backed the lawmaker’s opponent.
Speaker Robin Vos firing of Michael Gableman ends a 14-month probe that began with Vos voicing full confidence in Gableman’s abilities.
Vos had rejected Gableman's determination that lawmakers should consider decertifying the 2020 election, as Trump wants. Vos cited widespread legal opinions that it would be both unconstitutional and impossible to do.
Gableman then backed Vos opponent in Tuesday's primary. After Vos won, he said the former justice was an “embarrassment” to himself and the state.
Gableman, who has repeatedly falsely claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump, has said that Vos “never wanted a real investigation.”
Trump lost Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes in 2020 and Vos has urged Republicans to move on.
Vos, in a statement first provided to The Associated Press on Friday, said Gableman’s reports “clearly showed concerns and problems with the 2020 election.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.