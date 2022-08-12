Jump to content
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator

A Republican legislative leader from Wisconsin has fired the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, just three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent the investigator had endorsed and campaigned for

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 August 2022 19:02
Election 2020 Audits Wisconsin
(Wisconsin State Journal)

The Wisconsin Assembly Republican leader who hired a former state Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election fired him Friday, after the former justice and former President Donald Trump backed the lawmaker’s opponent.

Speaker Robin Vos firing of Michael Gableman ends a 14-month probe that began with Vos voicing full confidence in Gableman’s abilities.

Vos had rejected Gableman's determination that lawmakers should consider decertifying the 2020 election, as Trump wants. Vos cited widespread legal opinions that it would be both unconstitutional and impossible to do.

Gableman then backed Vos opponent in Tuesday's primary. After Vos won, he said the former justice was an “embarrassment” to himself and the state.

Gableman, who has repeatedly falsely claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump, has said that Vos “never wanted a real investigation.”

Trump lost Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes in 2020 and Vos has urged Republicans to move on.

Vos, in a statement first provided to The Associated Press on Friday, said Gableman’s reports “clearly showed concerns and problems with the 2020 election.”

