Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power

President Paul Biya of Cameroon is marking 40 years in power but staying out of the spotlight as questions swirl around the 89-year-old leader

Joel Kouam
Sunday 06 November 2022 14:36
Cameroon President
Cameroon President
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Paul Biya of Cameroon marked 40 years in power Sunday but stayed out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old who is the only leader most of the country's people have ever known.

Biya has not appeared in public since French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Central African nation in July, Decrees and photos of Biya receiving various diplomats are regularly posted on the president's social media accounts.

An event was scheduled at City Hall in Cameroon's capital, Yaounde, to commemorate the anniversary of his presidency, but Biya was not expected to attend.

Nearly 100 young adults marched through the streets of the country's largest city, Douala, days earlier carrying banners with photos of the president and messages that included “Paul Biya: 40 years of stability, freedom and democracy.”

Darling Nguevo, a critic of the Biya regime, alleged the government paid the marchers to show such support. He and other opposition sympathizers said they planned to wear black on Sunday.

Recommended

“November 6 is considered a day of national mourning because Mr. Biya inherited a rich, prosperous and growing country," Nguevo said. “And he set about unraveling every sector of life and society.”

Corruption has made its bed in the country. So has bad governance. Paul Biya is old and his public appearances are rare, and this is happening against the backdrop of the succession battle,” he added.

Biya is Africa's second-longest serving leader: The president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has been in power since 1979.

Biya was Cameroon's prime minister and became president in 1982 after his predecessor, Cameroon's first president following the country's independence from France, stepped down due to health reasons.

The majority of appointments Biya made in the ensuing years were members of his own southern Beti ethnic group, which quickly grew to dominate senior prefect positions and the prime minister’s office.

He survived a 1984 coup attempt. When the first multi-party elections were finally held in 1992, Biya bested his opposition rival by just 4 percentage points.

In the decades since, Biya’s party has used everything from fraud to redistricting to expand his victories and the ruling party’s legislative majorities, according to political analysts. Human rights groups have accused him of brazen strongman tactics, including torture and intimidation of his opponents.

Biya has faced challenges in recent years that range from a secessionist movement in Cameroon’s English-speaking provinces to the threat in the north posed by Islamic extremists aligned with the Nigeria-based Boko Haram group.

Critics point to the role corruption has played in entrenching Biya’s regime, with the spoils allegedly going to his allies in government, the security forces and the president's family.

Political analyst Aristide Mono said the celebrations around Biya's 40th anniversary in power were “part of a tradition of sanctification."

“The people in charge of these various mobilizations are very much driven by the logic of clientelism, as each tries to show his allegiance, to show a lot of fidelity and loyalty,” Mono said.

Displays of loyalty have become particularly important the older Biya gets. The president's son, Franck Biya, has been more visible at his father’s side. Some think he is positioning himself as a possible successor.

Recommended

There are fears chaos could break out in a country with more than 200 different ethnic groups once the president's long tenure ends.

“Biya hasn't taken the time to prepare a successor, someone who could amply inherit his power,” Mono said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in