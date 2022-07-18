Ex-Jan. 6 panel lawyer on track for Missouri US Senate run
A former senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection says he has enough signatures to run as an independent for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat
A former senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection on Monday said he has enough signatures to get on the ballot as an independent candidate for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.
John F. Wood said he has the 10,000 signatures needed to appear on the ballot for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt ’s seat.
Wood said he’ll keep collecting signatures from registered voters to make sure he meets the threshold. The signatures still need to be certified by the Missouri secretary of state The deadline to submit signatures to run as an independent is Aug. 1.
Wood's candidacy comes as some Republican leaders express concern that former Gov. Eric Greitens might prevail in a 21-candidate field for the Republican nomination for the seat in the Aug. 2 primary, then lose in November because of the sex and campaign finance scandals that pushed him from office in 2018.
Greitens also faces allegations of physical abuse from his ex-wife, which he has denied.
With the Senate evenly divided, the GOP can’t afford to lose what would otherwise be a safe seat.
Wood has said he's a lifelong Republican but that both parties are becoming too extreme.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.