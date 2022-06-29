Germany gets 1st Black member of state government
The daughter of two Malian refugees has become the first Black member of a state government in Germany
The daughter of two Malian refugees has become the first Black member of a state government in Germany.
Aminata Touré was named Wednesday to the Cabinet of Governor Daniel Günther in Germany's northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein, on the border with Denmark.
The 29-year-old member of the environmentalist Green party will oversee the Social Affairs Ministry in the coalition government led by Günther, a Christian Democrat.
Touré became a state lawmaker in 2017. Two years later she was elected deputy speaker, the first Black person to hold such a position in any of Germany's 16 states.
Speaking at a 2019 event in Berlin with former U.S. President Barack Obama, Touré recounted how she grew up in a refugee camp wondering whether voices like hers would ever be represented in German politics.
Inspired by Obama's successful presidential campaign, Touré said she decided to run for office too.
Germany has never had a Black minister in the federal government. Minority representation in the national parliament has increased in recent years, albeit slowly.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.