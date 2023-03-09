Jump to content

Spokesman: GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall

A spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after tripping and falling Wednesday at a hotel

Mary Clare Jalonick,Lisa Mascaro
Thursday 09 March 2023 05:10
Capitol Riot Investigation
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell Wednesday at a hotel and was hospitalized, a spokesman for the senator said.

McConnell, 81, was attending a private dinner at a local hotel when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said.

In 2019, the GOP leader, a survivor of childhood polio, tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture.

