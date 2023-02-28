AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

SUPREME COURT-STUDENT LOANS — The Supreme Court takes up a partisan legal fight over President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. So far, Republican-appointed judges on lower courts have blocked the plan. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 670 words, photo. UPCOMING: 900 words after 10 a.m. arguments. With SUPREME-COURT-STUDENT-LOANS-EXPLAINER — The arguments explained.

WINTER WEATHER — Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be very heavy snow, after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through parts of the Southern Plains, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, and some Michigan residents faced a sixth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. By John Antczak and Sean Murphy. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-NORTHEAST FRONT — Ukrainian tanks and soldiers train every day on the country’s northeastern front. The sounds of the real war rumbling just a short distance away underscore the high stakes in this part of Ukraine. Military officials say a much-anticipated Russian offensive has already started with fighting that could determine the next phase of the war. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

VOTING MACHINES-DEFAMATION LAWSUIT — Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that he didn’t step in to stop them from promoting the claims, according to excerpts of a deposition. By Randall Chase. SENT: 690 words, photos.

GENE-EDITED BABIES — Five years ago, scientist He Jiankui shocked the world with claims that he created the first genetically edited babies. Now, after three years in a Chinese prison, he faces obstacles and critics as he tries to re-enter science. By Science Writer Laura Ungar. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

CARTER-FAMILY — When Jimmy Carter stepped onto the national stage, he brought along those closest to him, introducing Americans to a colorful Georgia family that helped shape the 39th president’s public life and now, generations later, is rallying around him for the private final chapter of his 98 years. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

———————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————

CHINA-BELARUS — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, is due in Beijing to begin a three-day state visit as geopolitical tensions rise over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 510 words, photo.

KAZAKHSTAN-US — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kazakhstan for a series of meetings with top diplomats of Central Asian nations as tensions soar over Russia’s war in Ukraine. SENT: 330 words, photos.

——————-

COVID-19

——————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ORIGINS EXPLAINER — A crucial question has eluded governments and health agencies around the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began: Did the virus originate in animals or leak from a Chinese lab? SENT: 980 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA — California’s coronavirus emergency officially ends Tuesday, nearly three years after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order and just days after the state reached the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths related to the virus. SENT: 960 words, photos.

————————

MORE NEWS

————————

BIDEN-TIKTOK BAN — White House: No more TikTok on government devices within 30 days. SENT: 560 words, photos.

ARGENTINA-SHARK — Argentine fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark. SENT: 310 words.

FETTERMAN — Sen. Fetterman “on path to recovery,” will be out for more weeks. SENT: 310 words, photos.

————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————

REPUBLICANS-IMMIGRATION — The GOP’s dominance of Florida’s 27th congressional district with Latino voters is leading to some tension as Republicans in Washington aim to launch an aggressive agenda, particularly around immigration policy. SENT: 920 words, photo.

ELECTION 2023-CHICAGO MAYOR — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is fighting for reelection after a history-making but tumultuous four years in office and a bruising campaign threaten to make her the city’s first one-term mayor in decades. SENT: 940 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the evening; polls close at 8 p.m. With ELECTION 2023-CHICAGO MAYOR-EXPLAINER — It will likely take weeks — and a runoff election — before a winner is declared.

CONGRESS-CHINA — A special House committee dedicated to countering China makes its debut, the opening act in what lawmakers hope will be a robust effort to overcome partisan divisions and address a “generational challenge” to America’s national security. SENT: 1,040 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 7 p.m. hearing.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

BECERRA-MIGRANTS-CHILD LABOR — The Biden administration said that it is creating a new task force to crack down on an explosion of the illegal exploitation of migrant children for labor in the U.S. SENT: 420 words, photos.

ELEPHANTS IN ZOOS — A community in the heart of California's farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. SENT: 1,230 words, photos, video.

JOURNALIST KILLED-LAS VEGAS — A Nevada judge is due to hear a former elected official’s bid to fire his lawyer and represent himself on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his office. SENT: 720 words, photo.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

HONG KONG-MODEL KILLED — Hong Kong police began searching a landfill to look for evidence related to the killing of model Abby Choi. The 28-year-old model’s case has gained wide interest for its grisly nature after dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator. SENT: 580 words, photos.

KASHMIR-ARMING-CIVILIANS — Days after seven Hindus were killed in a village in disputed Kashmir, hundreds of residents staged protests across the region’s Hindu-dominated areas. In response, Indian authorities revived a government-sponsored militia and began rearming and training villagers. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS — China has ordered closer adherence to the dictates of the ruling Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping in legal education, demanding that schools “oppose and resist Western erroneous views” such as constitutional government, separation of powers, and judicial independence. SENT: 620 words, photos.

——————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————

CLIMATE-SPAIN-GREEN HYDROGEN — Spain is building on its reputation in renewable energy to position itself as Europe’s future leader in green hydrogen. SENT: 960 words, photos.

CLIMATE-HEAT-PUBLIC HEALTH — The record-breaking heat Earth endured during the summer of 2022 will be repeated without a robust international effort to address climate change, a panel of scientists warned. SENT: 470 words, photos.

——————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mostly higher in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks clawed back some losses from their worst week since early December. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 670 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

FIFA AWARDS — World Cup champion Lionel Messi edged Kylian Mbappé again, this time to take FIFA’s best men’s player award. SENT: 760 words, photos.

——————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.