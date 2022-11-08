Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Idaho GOP incumbents Simpson, Fulcher go for reelection

Incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher are seeking reelection in Tuesday’s election in deeply conservative Idaho

Keith Ridler
Tuesday 08 November 2022 13:50

Idaho GOP incumbents Simpson, Fulcher go for reelection

Show all 2

Incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher are seeking reelection in Tuesday's election in deeply conservative Idaho.

Simpson, 72, is seeking a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in Idaho's 2nd Congressional District.

Fulcher, 60, is seeking a third term representing the state's 1st Congressional District that covers the western portion of the state and stretches from the state's northern to southwestern border.

The Republican primary is generally considered the election that determines who will eventually hold office in a state where all state-wide offices and the two U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats are held by Republicans.

Simpson easily turned aside a primary challenger who sought to portray Simpson as not conservative enough. Fulcher didn't face a primary challenger.

Recommended

Simpson's district includes the Idaho National Laboratory, one of the U.S. Department of Energy's 17 national labs and the nation's top nuclear research lab. It's one of the state's top employers and a big part of the eastern Idaho economy. Simpson has been a key figure in approving federal funding for research at the lab as well as money for water system upgrades at Mountain Home Air Force Base, also in Simpson's district.

Fulcher ran for governor in 2014, positioning himself further to the right than the already conservative incumbent, C.L. “Butch” Otter, who went on to win a third term.

In the general election, Simpson faces Democrat Wendy Norman, who has cited affordable, high-quality healthcare and education as priorities.

Fulcher is facing Democrat Kaylee Peterson and Libertarian Darian Drake. Fulcher contends the Affordable Care Act has resulted in skyrocketing health insurance premiums. Peterson cites income inequality, health care costs and education as among her top priorities.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in