AP News Digest 5:35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

ELECTION-2022 — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. By Will Weissert, Jill Colvin and Sara Burnett. SENT: 990 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukraine’s president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion almost nine months ago. Kherson residents hugged and kissed the arriving Ukrainian troops in rapturous scenes. By Sam Mednick and John Leicester. SENT: 710 words, photos.

G20 — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. By Adam Schreck and Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden is set to meet with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. By Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim. SENT: 920 words, photos.

EXTREME-WEATHER-MENTAL-HEALTH — People who work in hurricane-affected areas often talk about the stress the long rebuilding process can take on people and the anxiety stirred up during hurricane season. A program in Slidell, Louisiana, aims to help participants address some of that. The six-week mindfulness course is being put on by the local Habitat for Humanity and the Northshore Community Foundation. By Rebecca Santana. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

COP27--CLIMATE-BONAVENTURE GANNETS — Scientists are tracking the threats to seabirds from climate change, overfishing and other perils wrought by humans. Many species, though, are hard to study because they live in a marine wilderness or are scattered. But not the northern gannets that breed on Bonaventure Island off Canada’s Gaspe Peninsula. The small island is close to shore and home to over 100,000 gannets in the breeding season, making them the world’s second largest northern gannet colony. By Calvin Woodward, Lynn Berry, Carolyn Kaster and Christina Larson. SENT: 2,040 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,000 is also available. With COP27--CLIMATE-BONAVENTURE GANNETS-COLONY LIFE — Faithful mates, hot tempers form primal life for gannets (sent).

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-NEVADA — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. SENT: 660 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-NV-EXPLAINER — The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. SENT: 580 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-NEVADA-SECRETARY-OF-STATE — Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal.” SENT: 860 words, photo.

ELECTION 2024-REPUBLICANS — The simmering rivalry between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, the Republican Party’s biggest stars, enters a new, more volatile phase after the GOP’s underwhelming performance in what was supposed to be a blockbuster election year. By Steve Peoples and Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-ARIZONA — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly urged Arizonans to let go of “conspiracies of the past” on Saturday, calling for unity a day after he won re-election to a crucial Senate seat. Arizona was central to former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election. SENT: 860 words, photos. With ELECTION-2022-AZ-EXPLAINER — Why the AP hasn’t called the Arizona governor’s race (sent).

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE CONTROL-EXPLAINER — Democratic control of the U.S. Senate was settled Saturday when Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won reelection, but the U.S. House majority is still in question. Let’s see where things stand. SENT: 410 words, photo.

TRENDING

SPACE-PLANE-RECORD — An unmanned U.S. military space plane has landed after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. SENT: 220 words, photo.

JESSE JACKSON RELATIVE-PRISON — An 80-year-old half-brother of the Rev. Jesse Jackson who was sentenced to life in prison more than 30 years ago after being convicted of hiring hit men has been released from prison. SENT: 280 words.

LIFESAVING STUDENT — Authorities say a 9-year-old Wisconsin elementary school student may have saved the life of one of her classmates by peforming the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked during lunch. SENT: 170 words.

WASHINGTON

BIDEN-XI-WHAT-THEY-WANT — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. By Seung Min Kim and Joe McDonald. SENT: 930 words, photos.

BORDER AGENCY-CHIEF — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. SENT: 280 words, photo.

NATIONAL

DALLAS-AIR-SHOW-CRASH — Two historic military aircraft collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board. SENT: 690 words, photos, video. With VINTAGE PLANES-SAFETY-CRASHES — A timeline of vintage aircraft crashes (sent).

RHODES-SCHOLARS-2023 — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been selected for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. SENT; 320 words, photo.

THERANOS-HOLMES-FRAUD-SENTENCING — Federal prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison. SENT: 510 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

ASEAN — Indonesia’s president has vowed not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China, saying as his country took over the chairmanship of the influential Association of Southeast Asian Nations that it would not become “a proxy to any powers.” SENT: 740 words, photos.

TAIWAN-CHINA — President Joe Biden is set to meet Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. SENT: 720 words, photos.

ITALY-GENTILESCHI RESTORED — Restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and digitally unveil a long-censored nude by Artemisia Gentileschi. Gentileschi is one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art. She is riding a wave of renewed popularity in the #MeToo era. Her painting, the “Allegory of Inclination,” features a life-size female nude, believed to be a self-portrait, that was covered by swirling veils and drapery some 70 years after Gentileschi painted it in 1616. Restorers won’t be able to remove the cover-up strokes due to the risk of damaging the painting underneath. But they will instead produce a digital version of the original, which will be on display beginning next September. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BRITAIN-REMEMBERANCE-DAY — Britain will pause for a two-minute silence to remember the nation’s war dead as King Charles III leads a Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch. SENT: 360 words.

IVORY COAST-COCOA — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family’s land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world’s supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. SENT: 230 words, photos.

EGYPT-TRAFFIC-ACCIDENT -- Egypt’s health ministry says a bus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region killing at least 21 people, including three children. SENT: 165 words, photo.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

COP27-SAUDI-GREEN-OR-GREENWASH? — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia’s vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ TECHNOLOGY

CRYPTO-FTX-FALLOUT — Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SPORTS

FBC--T25-AP TOP 25 TAKEAWAYS — No reason to hedge anymore: Alabama is out of the College Football Playoff race. The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 11 Mississippi, but all that did was clinch the SEC West for No. 7 LSU, which beat Arkansas earlier in the day. Without a path to the Southeastern Conference championship game, the slim chance Alabama had to reach the CFP for the eighth time in its nine-year history is now none. SENT: 1,360 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

