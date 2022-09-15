AP News Digest 3:35 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AP POLL-BIDEN — President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats. By Josh Boak and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, video.

UZBEKISTAN-XI PUTIN-SUMMIT — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. SENT: 370 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ROYALS — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, a steady stream of mourners paid their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. By Mike Corder, Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, videos. With AUSTRALIA-BRITAIN-ROYALS — Australian prime minister supports Charles continuing climate advocacy. Also see MORE ON BRITISH-ROYALS below.

RAIL STRIKE-COMMUTERS — A looming freight rail strike could disrupt numerous commuter rail services across the country as well. Commuter rail services in Chicago, Washington, D.C., Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere would be forced into full or partial shutdowns because they use tracks owned by the freight railroads. By Business Writer Matthew Barakat. SENT: 720 words, photos. Also see RAIL STRIKE-BIDEN below.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-MOON RIVALS — It’s not just rocket fuel propelling America’s first moonshot after a half-century lull. Rivalry with China’s space program is helping drive NASA’s effort to get back into space in a big way. Both nations are pushing to put people back on the moon and establish the first lunar bases. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

ISRAEL-ELECTIONS-THE BIBIBUS — Props are a familiar part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s repertoire when delivering public speeches — from cartoon bombs at the United Nations to a wall of CDs and binders supposedly seized from Iran by Mossad agents. Now, the former prime minister — famed for his flair for the dramatic — is hitting the campaign trail with a new shtick. Behold: the Bibibus. By Ilan Ben Zion and Sam McNeil. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BUY NOW PAY LATER-WORRIES — Americans have grown fond of “buy now, pay later” services, but the “pay later” part is becoming increasingly difficult for some borrowers. Companies such as Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal have built popular financial products around these short-term loans, particularly for younger borrowers, who are fearful of never-ending credit card debt. Now, as the industry continues to rack up customers, delinquencies are climbing. By Business Writer Ken Sweet. SENT: 1,310 words, photos. With FINANCIAL WELLNESS-BUY NOW PAY LATER — What to know about “buy now, pay later."

BRITAIN ROYALS PLANNING FOR DEATH — Because she reigned and lived for so long, Queen Elizabeth II’s death was a reminder that mortality and the march of time are inexorable. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

BRITAIN QUEEN MIDEAST MONARCHIES — The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II saw large swaths of the world cast off London’s rule, but after her death a handful of British-installed monarchies still endure in the Middle East. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-DESANTIS-FLIGHTS — Florida flies “illegal immigrants” to Martha’s Vineyard. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SKOREA-NEW ZEALAND-BODIES-IN-SUITCASES — Woman arrested in South Korea after bodies found in New Zealand. SENT: 470 words, photos.

QUINTA BRUNSON-KIMMEL — “Abbott Elementary” creator visits Kimmel, collects apology. SENT: 700 words, photos.

WELFARE FRAUD-MISSISSIPPI-FAVRE — Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Brett Favre welfare money. SENT: 940 words, photos.

CUOMO-SEXUAL HARASSMENT — Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo. SENT: 610 words, photos.

RAIL STRIKE-BIDEN — Biden is in the awkward position of espousing the virtues of unionization even as members of his administration work to keep talks going between the railroads and unionized workers. SENT: 890 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION — Republican candidates have given wildly differing responses to South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s plan to ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. SENT: 1,330 words, photos.

R KELLY — A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a monthlong trial in his hometown, delivering another legal blow to the Grammy Award winning singer who was once one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. SENT: 1,190 words, photos, video.

CENSUS-AMERICAN SURVEY — During the first two years of the pandemic, the number of people working from home in the United States tripled, home values grew and the percentage of people who spent more than a third of their income on rent went up, according to survey results by the U.S. Census Bureau. SENT: 860 words, photos.

BIRMINGHAM CHURCH BOMBING — A victim of an Alabama church bombing 59 years ago is still waiting on the state to compensate her for injuries that were caused by a volatile mixture of hatred and dynamite. SENT: 720 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-MUDSLIDES AND WILDFIRES — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in the Southern California mountains as firefighters in the northern part of the state tried to contain an explosive week-old blaze. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, videos.

KAZAKHSTAN-POPE— Pope Francis warned Kazakhstan’s bishops against fueling nostalgia for the past, as one of his traditionalist critics here did just that by suggesting that Francis’ participation in an interfaith conference could imply papal endorsement of a “supermarket of religions.” SENT: 750 words, photos.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN — Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiated a cease-fire to end a flare-up of fighting that has killed 155 soldiers from both sides, a senior Armenian official said. SENT: 900 words, photos.

ASIA-TYPHOON — A tropical storm was advancing up China’s eastern coast after bringing typhoon-strength winds and heavy rains to Shanghai overnight. SENT: 240 words, photo.

BIRD MIGRATION ATLAS — A new online atlas of bird migration draws from an unprecedented number of scientific and community data sources to illustrate the routes of about 450 bird species in the Americas. By Science Writer Christina Larson. UPCOMING: 530 words by 4 a.m., photos.

SOUTH KOREA-SAMSUNG-CLIMATE CHANGE — Samsung Electronics is shifting away from fossil fuels and aiming to entirely power its global operations with clean electricity by 2050, a challenging goal that experts say could be hampered by South Korea’s modest climate change commitments. SENT: 720 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mixed in Asia after a wobbly day of trading yielded modest gains on Wall Street. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 700 words, photos. With JAPAN-TRADE — Japan logs record August trade deficit on weak yen, costly oil.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for August. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo, after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words, photo, after 10 a.m. release.

MUSIC-AMERICANA AWARDS — Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell won album of the year for her debut solo record “Outside Child,” while bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings won artist of the year at the Americana Honors and Awards. By Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 880 words, photos.

NY FASHION WEEK-TOM FORD — Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week with Madonna on his front row and a runway full of big hair, disco cowgirls and sequins for miles. SENT: 450 words, photos.

