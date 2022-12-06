AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-SENATE — Georgia voters are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country. They will choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or opt for Republican football legend Herschel Walker. The runoff has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. By Bill Barrow and Jeff Amy. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; polls close at 7 p.m.

BIDEN-ABORTION RIGHTS — The Biden administration is actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women. But those efforts are bumping up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. By Amanda Seitz and Colleen Long. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian drones struck two air bases deep inside Russian territory, the Kremlin said, shortly before Russian forces unleashed a massive missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians. The unprecedented attack in Russia threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war because it hit an airfield housing bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons. President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use all available means to defend his land, a remark many have interpreted to include nuclear weapons. By Jamey Keaten. SENT: 990 words, photos.

OBIT-KIRSTIE ALLEY — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner whose roles on the TV megahit “Cheers” and in the “Look Who’s Talking” films made her one of the biggest stars in American comedy in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died. She was 71. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. By Andrew Dalton and Alicia Rancilio. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-YOUNGKIN — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican revelation with a fresh formula for victory as the GOP contemplated its future beyond Donald Trump. But a year after his stunning win, some Republicans believe the shine of his national star is being tested. By Steve Peoples and Sarah Rankin. UPCOMING: 1,220 words, photo by 5:30 a.m.

INDONESIA-CRIMINAL CODE — Indonesia’s Parliament passed a long-awaited and controversial revision of its penal code that criminalizes extramarital sex for citizens and visiting foreigners alike. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 780 words, photo.

————————

WORLD CUP

————————

WCUP-VIEWER’S GUIDE — The final day of the round of 16 concludes at the World Cup when Morocco faces Spain, and Portugal goes head-to-head with Switzerland for the final two spots in the quarterfinals. By National Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 900 words, photos.

WCUP-ARGENTINA-WHERE’S DYBALA? — Paulo Dybala hasn’t played a single minute for Argentina at the World Cup, despite injuries to other forwards on the squad and him being one of the biggest names on the team. By Sports Writer Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 7 a.m.

————————

TRENDING

————————

LADY-GAGA-DOGS-STOLEN — Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison. SENT: 650 words, photo.

MALL OF AMERICA-CHILD HURT — Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony. SENT: 400 words, photos.

MUSIC-RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS-TOUR — “Road Trippin” — Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil 2023 tour. SENT: 220 words, photo.

OFFICER SHOT-TENNESSEE — Memphis police officer injured, suspect killed in shooting. SENT: 100 words.

————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————

BIDEN — President Joe Biden visits the building site for an Arizona computer chip plant, where he plans to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo by 5:30 a.m.; event begins at 3:30 p.m.

CAPITOL RIOT-GOLD MEDALS — Top House and Senate leaders will award law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with Congressional Gold Medals. SENT: 780 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 11 a.m. ceremony.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING — The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, is set to appear in court again to learn what charges prosecutors will pursue in the attack, including possible hate crime counts. SENT: 370 words, photos.

MICHAEL AVENATTI-CALIFORNIA — Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels against Trump, was sentenced in California to 14 years in prison for cheating clients out of millions of dollars. SENT: 690 words, photos.

POWER OUTAGE-VANDALISM — Tens of thousands of people braced for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent. SENT: 860 words, photos.

EX-CONGRESSMAN ARREST — A former U.S. congressman from Miami who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

SOUTH DAKOTA-NOEM-BUDGET — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will try to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. SENT: 640 words, photo.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

CHINA-JIANG ZEMIN — China’s communist leaders eulogized the late leader Jiang Zemin as a loyal Marxist-Leninist who oversaw their country’s rapid economic rise while maintaining rigid party control over society. SENT: 650 words, photos.

KOREAS TENSIONS — North Korea’s military says it has ordered frontline units to conduct artillery firings into the sea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat response to South Korean live-fire drills in an inland border region. SENT: 390 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-WORKPLACE HARASSMENT — The first attempt to survey the extent of violence and harassment at work around the globe has found that workplace abuse is widespread, and particularly pronounced among young people, migrants, and wage earners, especially women. SENT: 430 words.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 700 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australia’s central bank raises key interest rate to 3.1%.

————————

SPORTS

————————

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. By Sports Writer Fred Goodall. SENT: 870 words, photos.

———————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

———————————-

MUSIC-CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS — The Mendelson family would love to find the envelope where their father, Lee, scribbled some lyrics to jazz musician Vince Guaraldi’s composition “Christmas Time is Here” for an animated TV special featuring the “Peanuts” gang in 1965. By Entertainment Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

———————————-

HOW TO REACH US

———————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.