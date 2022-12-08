AP News Digest 3:20 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

AP POLL-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. That’s similar to October. By Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 850 words, photo.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

PERU-PRESIDENT-CONGRESS — In just three tumultuous hours, President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of Peru’s Congress to being replaced by his vice president, but the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. By Franklin Briceño and Christopher Sherman. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video.

CONGRESS-MARRIAGE RIGHTS — The House is set to take a final vote on protections for same-sex marriages. The vote will send the legislation to Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 970 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after expected morning vote.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-ANALYSIS — A day after China announced the rollback of some of its most stringent COVID-19 restrictions, people across the country are greeting the news with a measure of relief but also caution, as many wait to see how the new approach will be implemented. By Huizhong Wu. SENT: 810 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-EXPLAINER — China’s relaxed “zero-COVID” brings big changes.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CHURCHES — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being praised and criticized for proposing legislation that could crack down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for alleged ties to Moscow. The church declared independence from Moscow in May. But many still accuse its clerics of supporting Russia with propaganda and intelligence. Critics say the crackdown only hands a propaganda victory to Moscow, which has claimed to be defending persecuted Orthodox believers. By Peter Smith and Vasilisa Stepanenko. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

NEW YORK TIMES-WALKOUT — Hundreds of journalists and other employees at The New York Times began a 24-hour walkout in what would be the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. By Business Writer Alexandra Olson. SENT: 680 words, photo.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-HARRY AND MEGHAN — Britain’s monarchy is bracing for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates as Netflix releases the first three episodes of a series that promises to tell the “full truth” about Prince Harry and Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 900 words, photos.

———————-

WORLD CUP

———————-

WCUP-VIEWER’S GUIDE — After non-stop soccer for the past two weeks, the World Cup is taking a small break. By Soccer Writer James Robson. SENT: 860 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

QUOTES OF THE YEAR — Zelenskyy quip, Trump conspiracy top 2022 notable quote list. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TIME-PERSON OF THE YEAR — Zelenskyy and “spirit of Ukraine" named Time person of year. SENT: 260 words, photo.

YANKEES-JUDGE — AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360 million, 9-year deal. SENT: 780 words, photos.

PADRES-BOGAERTS — AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million. SENT: 330 words, photo.

ARAIZA-NO CHARGES — Ex-Bills punter Araiza won’t be charged in alleged gang rape. SENT: 550 words, photo.

————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————

HARRIS-THE TIEBREAKER — Vice President Kamala Harris has outpaced all her predecessors for the number of tiebreaking votes cast in the Senate. But now the pressure will be off because Democrats have expanded their majority to 51 seats with Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in the Georgia runoff. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

BOY IN THE BOX-IDENTITY — Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police are set to reveal the identity of the victim in the city's best-known cold case. SENT: 320 words, photos.

OREGON GUN LAW — The Oregon Supreme Court declined to overturn a lower court judge’s decision and allow a tough new voter-approved gun law to take effect this week. SENT: 590 words, photo.

BORDER AGENT-ARRESTED — A former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 was convicted of capital murder, after jurors heard recordings of him telling investigators he was trying to “clean up the streets” of his South Texas hometown. SENT: 610 words, photos.

DISCRIMINATION-PENNSYLVANIA LAW — Pennsylvania government regulations would be revised with extensive definitions of sex, religious creed and race under a proposal set for a vote — a change some Republican lawmakers see as an overreach on a subject they think should not be addressed without legislation. SENT: 710 words, photo.

COLORADO SHOOTING-PRONOUNS-EXPLAINER — The Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect’s assertion of being nonbinary has put gender identity, pronouns and some sensitive questions around them back into the spotlight. SENT: 1,230 words, photo.

MISSOURI MARIJUANA — It is now lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet or use it everywhere. SENT: 730 words, photo.

PIRATE PLUNDER — One tarnished silver coin at a time, the ground is yielding new evidence that one of the world's most ruthless pirates wandered the American colonies with impunity in the late 1600s. SENT: 780 words, photos.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

IRAN-PROTESTS — Iran said it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. SENT: 390 words, photo.

LEBANON-ZOMBIE BANKS — Lebanon’s once burgeoning banking sector has been hard hit by the country’s historic economic meltdown. SENT: 990 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-INDONESIA-BALI-BOMBER-RELEASED — Australia’s government said it was seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. SENT: 400 words, photos.

EUROPE-SCHENGEN-ENLARGEMENT — European Union countries are weighing whether the bloc’s three newest members — Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia — can fully open their borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but more delays to their entry appear likely. SENT: 650 words.

——————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————-

BIODIVERSITY CONFERENCE-WILDLIFE — In Kenya’s sweltering northern Samburu county, a destructive drought exacerbated by climate change is wreaking havoc on people and wildlife. SENT: 830 words, photos.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street sagged under weakness in tech stocks. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 690 words, photo. With JAPAN-ECONOMY -- Japan’s economy shrank less in July-September.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

————————

SPORTS

————————

NCAA-EMMERT — Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert had some advice for his replacement in his first public appearance since announcing in April he was stepping down. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 880 words, photos by 6 a.m.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.