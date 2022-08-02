AP News Digest 3:35 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————-

BIDEN-AFGHANISTAN — President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. By Matthew Lee, Nomaan Merchant and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,650 words, photos, video.

BIDEN-AFGHANISTAN-HOW IT HAPPENED — As the sun was rising in Kabul on Sunday, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S. drone ended Ayman al-Zawahri’s decade-long reign as the leader of al-Qaida. The seeds of the audacious counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan traced back months. By Zeke Miller and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 990 words, photos, video. Also see MORE ON AL-QAIDA LEADER-KILLED below.

ELECTION 2022 — The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies will be tested in Arizona. Voters are choosing between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on. Other closely watched contests include the Republican contests for Michigan governor and Missouri senator. By Jonathan J. Cooper. SENT: 1,170 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day. Poll closing times: Michigan, Missouri, Kansas 8 p.m.; Arizona 10 p.m.; Washington 11 p.m. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

ASIA-PELOSI — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 860 words, photos.

SEVERE WEATHER-APPALACHIA-LEAVING HOME — The deadly flooding that hit the Appalachian region of eastern Kentucky is making some stalwart residents who have hung on through disappearing jobs and the opioid crisis consider leaving their small towns. Brenda Francis said she is done. She joins many others who see this latest disaster as a devastating final blow to their lifestyle here. Some say they’re considering moving away, despite their deep roots. By Dylan Lovan. SENT: 910 words, photos. With SEVERE WEATHER-APPALACHIA — More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns.

POLICE IN SCHOOLS — That fear that the next shooting could happen in their hallways looms over school resource officers across the United States, exacerbating an already difficult job that requires they be battle-ready officers that parents and students trust to protect them while not making students feel uncomfortable or targeted on a daily basis. By Colleen Slevin. SENT: 1,360 words, photos, video.

————————————————————

MORE ON AL-QAIDA LEADER KILLED

————————————————————

OBIT-AL-ZAWAHRI — The doors of jihad opened for Ayman al-Zawahri as a young doctor in a Cairo clinic, when a visitor arrived with a tempting offer: a chance to treat Islamic fighters battling Soviet forces in Afghanistan. SENT: 1,690 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,050 words is also available.

AL-ZAWAHRI-EXPLAINER — By finding and striking al-Zawahiri, Biden said, the U.S. was ensuring that Afghanistan under the Taliban would never again become a base for attacks on the rest of the world, as it was in 2001. SENT: 930 words, photos.

———————

TRENDING

———————

LIV GOLF-WOODS OFFER — Greg Norman says Tiger Woods turned down mega Saudi offer. SENT: 420 words, photos.

MUSIC-BEYONCÉ-LYRICS — Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song. SENT: 160 words, photo, video.

UNITED NATIONS-NUCLEAR TREATY-CONFERENCE — World one step from “nuclear annihilation,” U.N. chief warns. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-FIRST TRIAL — Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest prison term. SENT: 890 words, photo.

MYSTIKAL-RAPE CHARGE — Rapper Mystikal again accused of rape; held without bond. SENT: 350 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-COVID — Biden’s COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company. SENT: 860 words, photos.

—————————

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

—————————

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SECRETARY OF STATE — GOP primary elections for secretary of state are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their state’s elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-POMPEO — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is headlining a major gathering of Republicans in South Carolina this month as he considers a 2024 White House bid. SENT: 380 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MICHIGAN — Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. SENT: 810 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-KANSAS-ABORTION — Kansas is holding the first state referendum on abortion policy since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, with voters deciding whether to allow the conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. SENT: 710 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022 -SENATE-MISSOURI — Disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to return to political life by defeating two members of Congress and the state’s attorney general with a total embrace of Trump. SENT: 810 words, photos.

—————————-

WASHINGTON

—————————-

CONGRESS-VETERANS-EXPLAINER — A bill that enhances health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits has hit a snag in the Senate. SENT: 830 words, photo.

MONKEYPOX-BIDEN — Biden is set to name top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to serve as the White House coordinators to combat the growing monkeypox outbreak. SENT: 560 words, photo. With MONKEYPOX-CALIFORNIA — California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

NEWTOWN-SHOOTING-INFOWARS-EXPLAINER — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at the start of his Texas defamation trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack as a hoax with the words “Save the 1st” scrawled on tape covering his mouth. Lawyers for the parents suing him say his repeated false claims about the shooting fall well outside the bounds of protected speech. By Legal Affairs Writer Michael Tarm. SENT: 1,050 words, photo. With NEWTOWN-SHOOTING-INFOWARS — Jones expected to testify in his own defense.

TORNADO-TOUGH RECOVERY — The continuing recovery from a small tornado that hit a poor Southern community shows how hard it may be to get over a big storm as the heart of hurricane season approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast. SENT: SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Rainy and cloudy weather has helped firefighters battling a wildfire in Northern California that has left at least two people dead and burned 100 homes and other buildings. SENT: 830 words, photos.

———————

INTERNATIONAL

———————

SRI LANKA ECONOMY — Sri Lankans, who for months have endured fuel and food shortages, are now bracing for more pain as their newly appointed leaders scramble to find solutions to the South Asian country’s economic emergency. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-ASEAN — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing’s growing ambitions in the region. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

———————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————————-

GEOTHERMAL PLANT-ENDANGERED TOAD — The developer of a geothermal power plant facing legal challenges in Nevada agreed to suspend construction just hours after a U.S. appeals court had refused to halt the project that opponents say would harm an endangered toad and destroy sacred hot springs. SENT: 830 words, photo.

————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————————

BOOK PUBLISHERS-ANTITRUST-STEPHEN KING — Renowned author Stephen King is set to take the stand at a federal antitrust trial in Washington. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 530 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower amid concerns about regional stability as an expected visit by Pelosi to Taiwan prompted threats from Beijing. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 720 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australian central bank hikes rate to six-year high 1.85%.

JOB OPENINGS — The Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for June. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo, after 10 a.m. release, then expanded.

—————

SPORTS

—————

ON FOOTBALL-WATSON SUSPENSION — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension will stand only if the NFL allows it. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 640 words, photos.

———————

HOW TO REACH US

———————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Hiro Komae (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.