AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN — President Joe Biden wraps up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine by reassuring eastern flank NATO allies that his administration is highly attuned to the looming threats and other impacts of the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 510 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 900 words after 8:45 a.m. meeting. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-SANCTIONS — One month into the invasion of Ukraine, Biden declared that sanctions on Russia had rendered the ruble almost immediately “reduced to rubble.” But as the war nears its one-year mark, it’s clear the sanctions didn’t pack the punch that many had hoped. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 1,340 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — Thousands of hours surveillance footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack are being made available to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. It’s a stunning level of access granted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy that is raising new questions about the House Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. By Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

ASYLUM LIMITS — The Biden administration said that it will generally deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through, mirroring an attempt by the Trump administration that never took effect because it was blocked in court. By Rebecca Santana and Elliot Spagat. SENT: 990 words, photo.

SEATTLE-CASTE DEBATE — The Seattle City Council added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia. By Deepa Bharath. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

G20-FINANCE — Top financial leaders from the Group of 20 leading economies are gathering in the south Indian technology hub of Bengaluru this week to tackle myriad challenges to global growth and stability, including stubbornly high inflation and surging debt. By Sibi Arasu and Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 840 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GERMANY’S TURNAROUND — Nearly a year after Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “turning point” that would trigger a massive increase in Germany’s military spending, the turnaround for his country’s armed forces still has a long way to go. SENT: 840 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-START-EXPLAINER — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Moscow is suspending its participation in the last remaining U.S.-Russia arms control treaty will have an immediate impact on U.S. visibility into Russian nuclear activities, but the pact was already on life support. SENT: 980 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-5 THINGS — Global impact: Five ways the war in Ukraine has changed the world. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

TRENDING

ELECTION 2024-RAMASWAMY — “Woke, Inc.” author Vivek Ramaswamy enters White House race. SENT: 220 words.

UNITED NATIONS-OCEANS TREATY-FONDA — Jane Fonda campaigns to save “our brethren in the ocean.” SENT: 490 words, photo.

WARHOL FORGERY SCHEME — Florida art dealer pleads guilty in Warhol forgery scheme. SENT: 170 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

SUPREME COURT-SOCIAL MEDIA-LIABILITY — The Supreme Court weighs whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be held responsible for a 2017 terrorist attack on a nightclub in Turkey. SENT: 390 words, photo. UPCOMING: 800 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT — A liberal Milwaukee judge and a conservative former state Supreme Court justice won a primary to face off in a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court race that will determine majority control with major issues looming. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ELECTION 2023-HOUSE-VIRGINIA — Virginia voters elected Democrat Jennifer McClellan, a veteran state legislator from Richmond, to fill an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she will make history as the first Black woman to represent the state in Congress. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

NATIONAL

COLORADO SPRINGS SHOOTING — It is no mystery who shot and killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last year, but what motivated that person to target a venue that had long been a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in the mostly conservative city remains unknown. SENT: 720 words, photos.

WINTER STORM — States in the northern plains are largely shutting down ahead of a massive winter storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow in some areas, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

JIMMY CARTER-HOSPICE-EXPLAINER — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care after a series of short hospital stays. Hospice care is treatment designed to make patients comfortable and to reduce pain and suffering in their final days. SENT: 320 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

JILL BIDEN-FIRST LADIES-AFRICA — First lady Jill Biden is headed to Namibia as part of a commitment by her husband to deepen U.S. engagement with the region. SENT: 940 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 7:30 a.m. arrival.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of “an extremely unfair and imbalanced attitude,” as it lambasted him for condemning its recent missile test but ignoring alleged U.S. hostility against the North. SENT: 500 words, photos.

NIGERIA ELECTIONS — Fueled by high unemployment and growing insecurity, younger Nigerians are mobilizing in record numbers to take part in this month's presidential election. UPCOMING: 870 words, photos by 4 a.m.

CHINA-TAIWAN-US — China sharply criticized a visit to Taiwan by a senior Pentagon official and reaffirmed it has sanctioned Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying military equipment to the self-governing island democracy. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SOMALIA-ATTACK — Security forces in Somalia have ended a siege by al-Shabab extremists that killed 10 people and wounded three others at a home in the capital, Mogadishu. SENT: 120 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares declined after stocks tumbled on Wall Street as worries persist about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on the global economy. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 650 words, photos. With NEW ZEALAND-ECONOMY — New Zealand hikes key interest rate to 4.75% despite cyclone.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

NIPSEY HUSSLE TRIAL — A man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 is likely to get life in prison when he is sentenced in a Los Angeles courtroom. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 650 words, photos.

