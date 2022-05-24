AP News Digest 3:15 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

AP POLL-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Americans are becoming less supportive of punishing Russia for launching its invasion of Ukraine if it comes at the expense of the U.S. economy, a sign of rising anxiety over inflation and other challenges, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. By Nomaan Merchant and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 880 words, photos, graphic.

BIDEN-ASIA — President Joe Biden told fellow Indo-Pacific leaders assembled for a four-country summit that they were navigating “a dark hour in our shared history” due to Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine and he urged the group to make greater effort to stop Vladimir Putin’s aggression. By Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video. With BIDEN-ASIA-QUAD-EXPLAINER — The U.S., Japan, Australia and India alliance began as a loose partnership.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, it had hoped to overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. Many Western analysts thought so, too. Three months later, however, Moscow appears to be bogged down in what increasingly looks like a war of attrition, with no end in sight and few successes on the battlefield. SENT: 1,300, photos, video. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

ELECTION 2022 — Donald Trump hopes to avoid embarrassment in the Georgia governor’s race as Republican primary voters decide the fate of his hand-picked candidate to lead one of the nation’s chief political battlegrounds. By Steve Peoples and Jeff Amy. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-WHAT TO WATCH — Voting in five states. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; poll closing times: Alabama, Georgia 7 p.m.; Arkansas 7:30 p.m.; Texas 8 p.m.; Minnesota 9 p.m.

ISRAEL-JOURNALIST KILLED-RECONSTRUCTION — Who killed Shireen Abu Akleh? A reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions that the veteran Palestinian-American reporter was killed by Israeli fire. Any conclusive answer is likely to prove elusive because of a myriad of factors. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,940 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-LEAK INVESTIGATION-CURLEY — Gail Curley, marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court, is overseeing the investigation into the leak of a draft opinion in a major abortion case. People who know Curley describe the former Army colonel as the right kind of person for the job: smart and unlikely to be intimidated but also apolitical and private. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 1,070 words, photo.

BRITAIN-COST OF LIVING CRISIS — People who were struggling during the pandemic are being hit by another cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom as inflation climbs to the highest level in 40 years, driven by soaring food and energy prices and exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. It has led to increased demand for help from food distribution groups and other charities. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — A Ukrainian court sentenced a captured Russian soldier to the maximum penalty of life in prison for killing a civilian and the Kremlin hinted that it may put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol’s steelworks. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-PENTAGON — Nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters. SENT: 530 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE-PUTIN — Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly.” SENT: 580 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Firebrand Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and conservative Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar are among the higher-profile names on primary ballots for Congress. SENT: 940 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022 -GEORGIA GOVERNOR — Incumbent GOP governor Brian Kemp is fending off a challenge from former Sen. David Perdue, who is backed by Trump. SENT: 520 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA SENATE — Georgia Senate primaries will set up high-stakes showdown; ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-SECRETARY OF STATE — Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally.

ELECTION 2022-VOTING — The primary election in Georgia marks the biggest test yet of new voting restrictions enacted by Republicans as voters decide hotly contested primary races for governor and the U.S. Senate. SENT: 490 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-ALABAMA SENATE — Several contenders are vying for the nomination to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, including Rep. Mo Brooks who lost Trump’s endorsement after he said Republicans should move on from the 2020 election. SENT: 270 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022- ALABAMA GOVERNOR — Alabama Gov. Ivey seeking to avoid runoff in crowded primary.

ELECTION 2022-TEXAS-HOUSE — Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, one of the only anti-abortion Democrats remaining in Congress, faced the toughest reelection fight of his career in a primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros that could offer clues over how much abortion rights could animate voters in the 2022 midterms. SENT: 430 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-TEXAS-ATTORNEY GENERAL — Embattled Texas AG Paxton faces George P. Bush in GOP runoff.

ELECTION 2022-ARKANSAS GOVERNOR — Sarah Sanders, Trump’s former White House spokesperson, may be on the verge of winning the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas after shattering fundraising records and blanketing the state with ads focused on national issues. SENT: 540 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-ARKANSAS-SENATE — GOP Sen. John Boozman fending off rivals in Arkansas primary.

VIRUS OUTBREAK CHINA VACCINE — China is trying to navigate its biggest coronavirus outbreak without a tool it could have adopted many months ago, the kind of vaccines that have proven to offer the best protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19. SENT: 900 words, photos.

MUSIC-BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN-TOUR — Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band to tour in U.S., Europe. SENT: 170 words, photo.

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws. SENT: 700 words, photos.

STEELERS-HASKINS KILLED — Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck. SENT: 470 words, photo.

PASTOR-ADULTERY — Indiana pastor admits “adultery”; woman says she was a teen. SENT: 270 words.

PEN AMERICA GALA PEN — America honors activists, artists and dissidents. SENT: 490 words, photos.

UNBURNABLE-BOOK — Burn-proof edition of “The Handmaid’s Tale” up for auction. SENT: 690 words, photo.

FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG-PRIVACY SUIT — Washington, D.C., sues Zuckerberg over privacy breach. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-SOCIAL MEDIA-KIDS — California parents could soon sue for social media addiction. SENT: 500 words, photos.

ABORTION-MOTHERS AND DAUGHTERS — Generations of women came together for a New York City protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s anticipated ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

INDIA-HEAT WAVE — The devastating heat wave that has baked India and Pakistan in recent months was made more likely by climate change and is a glimpse of the region’s future, international scientists said in a study released. By Science Writer Aniruddha Ghosal. SENT: 870 words, photos.

US BIRTHS — U.S. births bumped up last year, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 460 words, photo.

DAVOS FORUM — Climate change is at the forefront of discussions between corporate leaders and government officials who have gathered at the first in-person meeting of the World Economic Forum in two years. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 5 a.m. With DAVOS FORUM-THE LATEST.

MARKET SLUMP-RETIREMENT PLANS — The sharp reversal in the stock market this year after a banner 2021 for Wall Street has been particularly unnerving for those who have been planning to retire sooner, rather than later, and banking on a healthier stock portfolio to help fund their post-work lifestyle. UPCOMING: 1,170 words, photos by 7 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were lower as worries over inflation tempered optimism over Biden’s remark that he was considering reducing U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 710 words, photos.

HEAT-CELTICS BLOWOUTS — The Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics are as close as can be, heading back to Miami all tied up at two wins apiece. But the individual games have been anything but. By Sports Writer Jimmy Golen. SENT: 630 words, photos.

LIGHTNING ADVANCE — The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years after sweeping the Florida Panthers in four games. By Sports Writer Fred Goodall. SENT: 680 words, photos.

