AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

_________________

ONLY ON AP

____________________

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SAD LOVE STORY — Tetiana Boikiv watched from the cellar doorway as the Russian soldiers questioned the man she called her big, big love. They took him away, and she never saw him again. While it is Bucha that has captured the world’s attention, the atrocities there are part of a trail of violence in Ukraine that has spread far and wide. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 3,190 words, photos. Abridged version also available.

————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA MOBILIZATION CHAOS— Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his army mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops, SENT: 1,230 words, photos

ELECTION 2022-PENNSYLVANIA-SENATE — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the Tuesday debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room”: the stroke he suffered five months ago. He said it knocked him down but he’s “going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored his opponent’s health challenges, instead seizing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

LOS ANGELS CITY COUNCIL RACISM — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers’ racist remarks was made illegally. Disclosure of the recording earlier this month unleashed a citywide scandal just weeks before Election Day. The council president, Nury Martinez, resigned in disgrace while two other councilmembers have resisted widespread calls for their ousters. LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the opening of the case on Tuesday during a media availability in response to a question from The Associated Press. By Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SUPERSTORM SANDY-DISPARITIES — When Sandy hit the northeastern U.S. coastline on Oct. 29, 2012, the storm did not discriminate as it caused at least $50 billion in damage — most of it in New York and New Jersey. But the rebuilding effort has been anything but equal. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

EUROPE-ENERGY CRISIS — Europe’s sky-high natural gas prices have fallen thanks to unseasonably warm weather and efforts to fill up storage ahead of winter. Prices have dropped to their lowest level since June. Electricity is cheaper, too. Lower use by industry has helped to reduce demand for fuel. But there are uncertainties ahead, including how cold the weather gets, whether people turn down their thermostats, demand from Asia and whether Russia’s war in Ukraine delivers more disruption. European officials are trying to meet the crisis with measures such as limiting prices swings and buying gas together to avoid bidding against each other. By David McHugh. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-DACA — Mexican-born filmmaker Jorge Xolalpa is mired in a years-long battle over whether he can keep working legally in the U.S. He is among hundreds of thousands of people waiting to learn if the program known as DACA will be allowed to continue. By Amy Taxin. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by noon, photos.

——————

TRENDING

——————-

CLOROX RECALL — The Clorox Company recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria. SENT: 200 words.

NEW ZEALAND-WOMEN LAWMAKERS — For the first time in New Zealand’s history, a majority of the country’s lawmakers are women. SENT: 290 words, photos.

————————————-

ELECTIONS

—————————————

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-INDIANA — Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green is eyeing an upset in an Indiana U.S. House district that has been Democratically controlled for nearly a century. Green is also vying to be the second-ever Black Republican woman in the House. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NEVADA-HAND COUNT — A county in Nevada is scheduled to start an unprecedented hand count of its midterm ballots Wednesday, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day.. SENT: 720 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-LGBTQ CANDIDATES — At the midterms loom, a record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office, and some breakthrough victories are likely. These potential milestones coincide with a wave of hostile rhetoric and legislation. By National Writer David Crary. UPCOMING: 960 words by 9 a.m., photos.

MEDIA-NO ENDORSEMENTS — Newspaper endorsements for candidates are fading away as a campaign prize, victim of both the news industry’s troubles and the era’s bitter politics. By Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 990 words by 11 a.m., photos.

ELECTION 2022-OREGON-GUN MEASURE — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. UPCOMING: 750 words by 2 p.m., photos.

Follow this link for our complete Election 2022 coverage.

———————

WASHINGTON

———————-

UNITED STATES-ISRAEL — President Joe Biden plays host to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House. UPCOMING: 500 words by noon, photos.

—————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————-

ISRAEL ELECTIONS ARAB VOTE — The voices of Israel’s Palestinian citizens are often drowned out or delegitimized in the country’s noisy politics. Yet in the upcoming parliament election, they could hold the key to breaking an entrenched political deadlock. Israelis vote Tuesday for the fifth time in under four years. The country remains divided over former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption. Polls show those numbers have barely budged. SENT: 940 words.

PHILIPPINES-EARTHQUAKE — A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of the northern Philippines, injuring at least 26 people and forcing the closure of an international airport and the evacuation of patients in a hospital, officials said Wednesday. SENT: 380 words, photos

UNITED NATIONS-SYRIA — UN officials say Syria is facing “acute violence,” the worst economic crisis since the war began in 2011, and a rapidly spreading cholera outbreak. SENT: 750 words.

ZIMBABWE-WHEAT — Zimbabwe says it’s on the brink of its biggest wheat harvest in history. But bush fires and impending rains are threatening crops yet to be harvested. SENT: 770 words, photos.

—————-

NATIONAL

—————-

TULSA MASSACRE GRAVES Some of the 19 bodies taken from a Tulsa cemetery and later reburied that could include remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be exhumed again starting Wednesday, part of a bid to gather more DNA for possible identification. The latest exhumation of bodies, some of which were taken last year from Oaklawn Cemetery in the northeastern Oklahoma city will be followed by another excavation for additional remains. SENT: 320 words, photos.

ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 U.S. states are receiving grants totaling nearly $1 billion to purchase nearly 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. UPCOMING: 350 words by 6 a.m., photos.

FLINT WATER — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will ask a judge Wednesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis. UPCOMING: Developing from 8:30 a.m. hearing.

RIO GRANDE-FIGHT — New Mexico’s attorney general says the state has reached a proposed settlement with Texas and Colorado in a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America. SENT: 440 words, photos.

—————————-

HOW TO REACH US

—————————-

The Nerve Center can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.