AP News Digest 6:10 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————————-

NEW/DEVELOPING

—————————————-

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING — Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub. SENT: 120 words.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

COP27-STATE-OF-NEGOTIATIONS — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels. By Seth Borenstein, Samy Magdy and Frank Jordans. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

COP27-OUTCOMES — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year’s U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. By Frank Jordans. SENT: 810 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-US-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris would underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE FIGHTING MAYOR — The body armor propped against a radiator, ready for use, the spent shell casing adding to clutter on his desk, the boxing memorabilia and the sign asking visitors to leave firearms at his door: All shout that this is the office of an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times. By John Leicester. SENT: 710 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER-TRUMP — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. By Alex Veiga. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

SOC-WCUP-FRANCE-BENZEMA OUT — One month after raising the Ballon d’Or in triumph to crown his remarkable rise, Karim Benzema’s dream of winning the World Cup is over before he has even played a game in Qatar. Defending champion France’s World Cup hopes took a huge blow with the news that its star striker Benzema is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training. By Sports Writer Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 880 words, photos.

————————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-KHERSON-ONE-WEEK — A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can’t escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, closed shops and restaurants, a scarcity of electricity and water -- and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle just across the Dnieper River. By Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 980 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. SENT: 940 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING

—————-———-

BILLS-SNOWSTORM — With several feet of lake effect snow hitting the region, the Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out in order to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. SENT: 630 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————————

ELECTION-2022-HOUSE-NORTH-CAROLINA — In North Carolina, Democrat Wiley Nickel won a U.S. House seat to create a 7-7 split with Republicans in the state’s delegation. But there’s a good chance Nickel’s Raleigh-area district and others will be dramatically altered for the 2024 elections, returning the advantage to Republicans. SENT: 870 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-CALIFORNIA-HOUSE — Democratic U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez has defeated rival Democrat David Kim on Saturday in a Los Angeles district after a battle on the party’s progressive flank. With nearly all the ballots counted, Gomez had 51.3% to 48.7% for Kim, or a margin of about 3,000 votes. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-TINDER DATE — A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot erupt on a Tinder date’s television and taking an Uber ride to join the mob’s attack, court records show. SENT: 440 words, photo.

————————

NATIONAL

————————-

OBIT-GEORGE-LOIS — George Lois, the hard-selling, charismatic advertising man and designer who fashioned some of the most daring magazine images of the 1960s and popularized such catchphrases and brand names as “I Want My MTV” and “Lean Cuisine,” has died. He was 91. SENT: 920 words, photo.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA SHOOTING — Thousands of people joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. SENT: 610 words, photos.

TULSA MASSACRE-GRAVES — The latest search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended with 32 additional caskets discovered and eight sets of remains exhumed. SENT: 480 words, photo.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

MALAYSIA-ELECTION — The two biggest winners of Malaysia’s general elections are competing to hammer out alliances to form a government after tightly-fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner, with the nation’s king to be the final arbiter. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SYRIA-TURKEY — Turkey has launched airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry says, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOUTH AFRICA-TRANSITION FROM COAL — Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80% of its electricity, South Africa plans to reduce that to 59% by 2030 by phasing out some of its 15 coal-fired power stations and increasing its use of renewable energy. Its target is zero carbon emissions by 2050. SENT: 500 words, photos.

EQUATORIAL-GUINEA-ELECTION — Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, was poised Sunday to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country after only two opposition candidates decided to run against him. SENT: 500 words.

NEPAL-ELECTIONS — Voters in Nepal have lined up to elect members of Parliament in hopes that a new government would bring political stability and help with the Himalayan nation’s development. SENT: 410 words, photos.

KAZAKHSTAN-ELECTION — Kazakhstan’s incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday’s snap election that comes after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. SENT: 380 words, photos.

PERU-PLANE-ACCIDENT — Peruvian officials said a fire truck that collided with a LATAM Airlines plane on a runway at Lima’s international airport was taking part in a nearby fire drill and entered the runway without authorization. SENT: 320 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official says. The announcement underscored the Taliban’s intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. SENT: 290 words, photo.

———————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

————————————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — China on has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. SENT: 870 words, photos.

——————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————

OSCAR-GOVERNORS-AWARDS — Four standing ovations in one night might seem a little over-the-top, even by Hollywood standards. But at the Governors Awards where Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Diane Warren were celebrated with honorary Oscar statuettes, each moment felt worthy. SENT: 930 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

WCUP-QATAR-POLITICS — Qatar is prepared to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. SENT: 520 words, photos.

FBC-T25-TCU-BAYLOR — Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and fourth-ranked TCU remained undefeated with a 29-28 win at Baylor. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBC-T25-USC-UCLA — Caleb Williams bolstered Southern California’s push for a possible spot in the College Football Playoff with the biggest game of his career against the Trojans’ arch-rival. He also might have to book a trip to New York next month as a Heisman Trophy finalist. Williams had 503 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns Saturday night and the seventh-ranked Trojans beat No. 16 UCLA 48-45 on Saturday night to reach the Pac-12 Championship game. SENT: 790 words, photos.

——————————-———-

