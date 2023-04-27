AP News Digest 3:20 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

LEAKED DOCUMENTS-INVESTIGATION — A judge is expected to hear arguments over whether a Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other issues should remain in jail while he awaits trial. By Alanna Durkin Richer and Eric Tucker. SENT: 540 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 1 p.m. hearing.

PENCE SUBPOENA — A federal appeals court moved former Vice President Mike Pence closer to appearing before a grand jury investigating efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, rejecting a bid by lawyers for former President Donald Trump to block the testimony. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 700 words, photo.

SILENCED TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER — Moves to stifle the voice of the first transgender woman elected to Montana’s legislature over her stand on gender-affirming care for children may have silenced her in the chambers of the state House, but Rep. Zooey Zephyr said she’s confident they’ve only amplified her message to constituents at home and others watching across the nation. By Amy Beth Hanson and Sam Metz. SENT: 720 words, photos, videos.

CONGRESS-DEBT — House Republicans narrowly passed sweeping legislation that would raise the government’s legal debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions, a tactical victory for Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he challenges President Joe Biden to negotiate and prevent a catastrophic federal default this summer. By Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video. With CONGRESS-DEBT-HIGHLIGHTS.

ELECTION 2024-HARRIS — Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to play a critical role in next year’s election as President Joe Biden seeks a second term. She is leading the charge on Democrats’ most potent issue, the battle over abortion rights. And she’s the running mate for the oldest commander chief in history, increasing scrutiny over whether she’s ready to step into the top job if necessary. By Chris Megerian. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

FOOD PRICES-WHY SO HIGH? — Worldwide prices for staples like wheat, vegetable oil, meat and dairy have been falling continuously from record highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, but the cost that people actually pay for food is still rising or very high in many countries, especially emerging economies. By Paul Wiseman and Evelyne Musambi. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

———————-

MORE NEWS

———————-

BIDEN-SOUTH KOREA-DINNER — Jolie, Salonga, Chloe Kim glam up state dinner for South Korea. SENT: 940 words, photos, videos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story. SENT: 670 words, photos.

FUGEES RAPPER-TRIAL — Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of political conspiracy. SENT: 450 words, photo.

———————————-

KING CHARLES CORONATION

———————————-

BRITAIN CORONATION-CAMILLA — Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, has come a long way. Once derided as a “homewrecker” and the other woman in King Charles III’s tumultuous marriage to the late Princess Diana, Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband on May 6 and officially take her first turns on the world stage as Queen Camilla. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————-

UNITED STATES-SUDAN-EVACUATION-EXPLAINER — The effort to get private citizens out of Sudan by countries around the globe continues, by military airlift, ship and over land. But thousands of Americans remain as violence escalates between Sudan’s two warring factions. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-VIRGINIA GOVERNOR — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in a bid to lure more Japanese chip makers to invest in his state, said he hopes to forge “trusted supply chain relationships” with U.S. allies and friends to create supply chains that are not China-dependent. SENT: 560 words, photos.

———————-

NATIONAL

———————-

TRUMP-COLUMNIST-LAWSUIT — A writer has told a jury that Donald Trump raped her after she accompanied him into a luxury department store fitting room in 1996. SENT: 960 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-FENTANYL — California lawmakers have authored more than 30 bills in the Legislature this year to address fentanyl, but some of those bills have stalled. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

———————-

INTERNATIONAL

———————-

TUNISIA MIGRATION AT SEA — Cold, wet and heartbroken, hapless travelers are among hundreds caught daily in overnight sweeps for migrant boats on the Mediterranean Sea. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-TRIAL-EXPLAINER — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial has resumed after a month-long break, refocusing the spotlight on the long-serving leader’s legal woes after a wave of protests over his government’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary. SENT: 830 words, photos.

THAILAND-ELECTION PROGRESSIVE POLITICS — Three years ago, tens of thousands of mostly young people in Thailand took to the streets in heated demonstrations seeking democratic reforms. Now, with a general election coming in three weeks, leaders of the country’s progressive movement are hoping to channel the same radical spirit for change though the ballot box. SENT: 840 words, photos.

———————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————-

ADULT SMOKING — U.S. cigarette smoking dropped to another all-time low last year, with 1 in 9 adults saying they were current smokers, according to government survey data. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 320 words, photo.

FECAL TRANSPLANT-PILL — U.S. health officials approved the first pill made from healthy bacteria found in human waste to fight dangerous gut infections — an easier way of performing so-called fecal transplants. By Health Writer Matthew Perrone. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CLIMATE-EAST AFRICA DROUGHT STUDY — The ongoing drought in Eastern Africa has been made worse by human-induced climate change, which also made it much likelier to occur in the first place, an international team of climate scientists concluded. SENT: 470 words, photos.

CLIMATE-ASIA-NET ZERO TRANSITION — Asia must rapidly cut fossil fuel subsidies and plow more money into a clean energy transition to avoid catastrophic climate change that puts its own development at risk, according to a new report from the Asian Development Bank. SENT: 590 words, photos.

—————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————-

ECONOMY-GDP — The Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the first quarter of 2023. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 810 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 8:30 a.m. release.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly rose, despite lingering worries about the U.S. banking sector and inflationary pressures that weighed on investor sentiment. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 580 words, photos.

——————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

——————————

MEDIA-FOX NEWS-TUCKER CARLSON — Tucker Carlson emerged two days after Fox News fired him, with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn’t address why he suddenly became unemployed. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 430 words, photo.

—————————-

HOW TO REACH US

—————————-

