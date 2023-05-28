AP News Digest 8:40 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

ONLY ON AP

CAPITOL RIOT-FUNDRAISERS — A growing number of Capitol rioters are facing hefty fines on top of prison sentences as prosecutors appear to be stepping up efforts to prevent them from profiting from their participation in the insurrection. An Associated Press review of court records shows the government is increasingly asking judges to impose sentences that include fines to offset donations that defendants may have received from supporters. Prosecutors acknowledge there’s nothing wrong with raising money to pay for legal expenses. But the Justice Department in some cases has questioned whether all the money is really going to pay for legal representation given that many have had government-funded lawyers. By Michael Kunzelman. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos by 10 a.m. This is the Monday Spotlight.

TOP STORIES

DEBT LIMIT — An “agreement in principle” between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would raise the nation’s legal debt ceiling, but now Congress has only days to approve a package that includes spending cuts and would avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default. The compromise announced late Saturday risks angering both Democratic and Republican lawmakers as they begin to unpack the concessions. By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Zeke Miller and Kevin Freking. SENT: 770 words, video, photos, audio. With DEBT LIMIT-HIGHLIGHTS — Here’s a look at what comes next as Congress rushes to pass an agreement. SENT: 510 words, photos. Additional stories below.

TEXAS-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-IMPEACHMENT — This weekend's historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state. Paxton says he has “full confidence” as he now awaits trial in the state Senate. His conservative allies in the Senate include his wife, who has not said whether she will recuse herself from the proceedings. By Acacia Coronado, Jim Vertuno and Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 980 words, photos, audio. Developing. With TEXAS-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-IMPEACHMENT-EXPLAINER — Why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment fight isn’t finished yet. SENT: 990 words, photos.

TURKEY-ELECTION — Voters in Turkey returned to the polls Sunday to decide whether the country’s longtime leader stretches his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade, or is unseated by a challenger who has promised to restore a more democratic society. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been at Turkey’s helm for 20 years, is favored to defeat Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of a six-party alliance and leader of Turkey’s center-left main opposition party. By Suzan Fraser and Zeynep Bilginsoy. SENT: 1,160 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing; polls close at 10 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Local officials in Ukraine’s capital say Kyiv has been subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia’s war as the city prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding. At least one person has been killed. A senior Kyiv military official said Sunday that Russia launched the “most massive attack” on the city overnight Saturday with Iranian-made Shahed drones. By Susie Blann and Elise Morton. SENT: 660 words, photos.

ARGENTINA-POPULIST CANDIDATE — He believes selling human organs should be legal, climate change is a “socialist lie,” sex education is a ploy to destroy the family and that the Central Bank should be abolished. He also could be Argentina’s next president. Javier Milei, an admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is the latest example of how right-wing populists are making inroads in Latin America, appealing to a citizenry that is angry with politics as usual and eager for an outsider to shake up the system. By Daniel Politi. UPCOMING: 920 words, photos by 10 a.m.

TEENS RESTRICTED — For many teens, roaming shopping malls, hanging out at amusement parks, and watching a movie at a local theater with their friends have been long considered rites of passage to adulthood. But recently, that independence has been curbed, with an increasing number of malls, amusement parks and other public places where teens gather implementing policies just ahead of the summer requiring them to be accompanied by adult chaperones at least for certain times of the day. By Anne D'Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 9 a.m., photos.

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

ASYLUM SEEKERS-STILL WAITING — Asylum-seekers say joy over the end of the public health restriction known as Title 42 this month is turning into anguish with the realization of how the Biden administration’s new rules affect them. For many people, their fate is being largely left up to a U.S. government app that has been criticized for technological problems. By Julie Watson and Gisela Salomon. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

MORE ON DEBT LIMIT

DEBT LIMIT-McCARTHY — Kevin McCarthy was never Washington’s bet to become House speaker. But the 58-year-old California Republican persevered and now he’s leading the House GOP in the high-wire act of his career. SENT: 960 words, photos.

DEBT LIMIT-WHAT'S NEXT — A look at what’s next as Congress rushes to pass an agreement. SENT: 680 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

SOUTH KOREA-PLANE INCIDENT — Police say a man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea was formally arrested and faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law. SENT: 470 words, photos.

CHINA-C919 — China’s first domestically made passenger jet has flown its maiden commercial flight, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market. SENT: 220 words, photos.

INDIA-SMARTPHONE IN RESERVOIR — A government official in India has been suspended from his job after he ordered a water reservoir to be drained so he could retrieve his smartphone, which he had dropped while taking a selfie. SENT: 230 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2024-GOP DIVERSITY — A 2024 presidential field that is among the most racially diverse in the Republican Party’s history and the GOP’s increasingly diverse leadership suggest the party may have a real opportunity to further weaken the Democrats’ grip on African Americans and Latinos. UPCOMING: 1,400 words by 9 a.m., photos.

LIZ CHENEY-COMMENCEMENT SPEECH — Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is scheduled to give a graduation speech at her alma mater, where she’ll likely return to themes she’s spoken on since leaving office about the threat she believes Donald Trump poses to democracy. SENT: 460 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated from commencement, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

NATIONAL

BIKER RALLY-SHOOTING-NEW MEXICO — The mayor of a New Mexico town says three people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally. SENT: 290 words.

INTERNATIONAL

NIGERIA-ARMED VIOLENCE — Prolonged fighting in Nigeria between farmers and herdsmen is becoming more deadly. The attacks have caused villagers who complain of delayed justice to become more desperate to defend themselves. The violence in Nigeria’s northwest and central regions presents a huge challenge for incoming President Bola Tinubu. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

SUDAN — The United States and Saudi Arabia called on warring sides in Sudan to extend a fragile cease-fire due to expire Monday, as weeks of fighting reached a stalemate in the capital and elsewhere in the African country. SENT: 680 words, photo.

INDIA-NEW PARLIAMENT — India’s major opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of a new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare show of unity against his Hindu nationalist ruling party. Modi inaugurated the new Parliament in the capital of New Delhi on Sunday. SENT: 820 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

CANNES-AWARDS — Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” won the Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a ceremony Saturday that handed the festival’s prestigious top prize to a twisty French Alps courtroom drama. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TV-SUCCESSION FINALE — The critically acclaimed HBO drama “Succession” ends Sunday after its fourth and final season finale airs tonight. The show’s dedicated fans are preparing by locking in plans to watch the whopping 88-minute finale. They’re also turning online to find emotional support, memes and endless theories about how the show could conclude and which of the Murdoch-esque Roy family siblings will prevail. SENT: 810 words, photos.

OBIT-ED AMES == Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, who later became a successful actor in television and musical theater, has died. He was 95. SENT: 810 words.

SPORTS

BKN--CELTICS-HEAT — The Boston Celtics were a tenth of a second away from elimination. The Miami Heat were a tenth of a second from the NBA Finals. Derrick White owned that final moment. White scored on a putback as time expired and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of the greatest comeback in NBA playoffs history, holding off the Miami Heat 104-103 to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

HKN--STARS-GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Ty Dellandrea scored twice in a 1:27 span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Western Conference Final. SENT: 690 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-DJOKOVIC — For quite some time, Novak Djokovic has made his long-term goal clear: He wanted to focus on accumulating Grand Slam titles in order to surpass the trophy total of rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. With the French Open set to start Sunday without either the injured Nadal or the retired Federer, Djokovic gets the chance to finally lead the career standings alone with a men’s-record 23 if he winds up with the championship two weeks from now. SENT: 710 words, photos.

CAR-INDY 500 — The favorites are well known after two weeks of qualifying and practice ahead of the Indy 500, which rolls off Sunday for its 107th running with one of the largest crowds in more than three decades expected to pack Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar points leader Alex Palou, the series champion two years ago, sits on the pole to lead the powerful quartet from Chip Ganassi Racing. SENT: 640 words, photos. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, sidebars on merit. Race begins at 12:45 p.m.

CAR—INDY 500-FOYT'S LEGACY — A.J. Foyt has defied death more times than anyone count. From killer bees and capsized boats to triple bypass surgery and terrifying racing accidents, the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 has made it to 88 years old with an irreverent view about death. But then his wife of 68 years died suddenly last month and Foyt is now facing his own mortality. SENT: 2,250 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

