AP News Digest 3:20 am

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Russia’s top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated” as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow’s new eastern offensive. Meanwhile, the British Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had taken the Ukrainian city of Kreminna in the Lukansk region after days of street-to-street fighting. By David Keyton and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,290 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-WESTERN ARMS — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that’s exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 840 words, photos. For full coverage.

MUSK-TWITTER — Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat “spambots” on the service that mimic real users. By Business Writers Tom Krisher and Matt O’Brien. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, videos.

SUPREME COURT-ASYLUM-WAITING IN MEXICO — The Biden administration is seeking the Supreme Court’s go-ahead to end a controversial Trump-era immigration program that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. By Mark Sherman. SENT: 470 words, photo. UPCOMING: Arguments at 10 a.m.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear forces at “maximum speed” and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech he delivered during a military parade that featured powerful weapons systems targeting the United States and its allies, state media reported. By Kim Tong-Hyung and Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 790 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — China’s capital Beijing is enforcing mass testing and closing down access to neighborhoods as it seeks to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak. Announcement of the testing had sparked panic buying in the city of 21 million, but the situation appeared to calm with public transport largely keeping to normal schedules and roads packed with commuters. SENT: 250 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-COOKING OIL — Russia’s war in Ukraine has had wide-ranging effects on the food supply, with the latest fallout the surging price of cooking oils that everyday people, restaurants and food stalls rely on. SENT: 1,230 words, photos, video.

FRANCE-MACRON-PUTIN — As he begins a second term as France’s president, Emmanuel Macron has given the green light for the delivery of artillery pieces to Ukraine. SENT: 660 words, photos

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN — As drugmakers develop the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the White House is warning that if Congress doesn’t act urgently the U.S. will no longer be first in line. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

TRUMP-LEGAL-TROUBLES — Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in New York legal fight. SENT: 790 words, photo.

OBIT-JAPAN-OLDEST PERSON — World’s oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 119. SENT: 280 words, photo.

AMUSEMENT-RIDE-DEATH-FLORIDA — Parents sue after death of teen from Florida drop-tower ride. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA BABY KIDNAPPED — Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger. SENT: 160 words.

DODGERS-BAUER-LAWSUIT — Dodgers pitcher Bauer files suit against sex abuse accuser. SENT: 420 words, photo.

NFL PLAYERS ARRESTS-VEGAS — Hearing postponed for two NFL players in Vegas case. SENT: 200 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-PERDUE — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is building his campaign around Donald Trump and veering to the right as he tries to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a May 24 GOP primary. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-NEW YORK-REDISTRICTING — The fight for control of the U.S. House moves to New York’s highest court, where judges will determine whether Democrats illegally gerrymandered the boundaries of the state’s newly redrawn congressional districts. SENT: 400 words.

WASHINGTON

CAPITOL RIOT-PAINTER’S SON — Prosecutors say that the son of renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie joined rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government on Jan. 6, 2021. SENT: 1,040 words, photo.

NATIONAL

POLICE SHOOTING-MICHIGAN — The Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the head has been with the Grand Rapids department for seven years, after starring as a pole vaulter at a small college and marrying his longtime girlfriend during a church mission trip to Africa. SENT: 810 words, photos.

NYC-MARIJUANA-LICENSES — A couple who endured the war on drugs, including jail time, is now eager to open a recreational marijuana dispensary in New York. SENT: 880 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

CLIMATE-UN-DISASTER REPORT — A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report says. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher after U.S. stocks stormed back from sharp losses to log strong gains. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 690 words, photos.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE — The Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for April. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 10 a.m., then expanded, photo.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

PROP-FIREARM SHOOTING — Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. SENT: 580 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

