AP News Digest 3:15 am

HUNGARY-TRAIN CRASH — A train derailed after striking a vehicle in southern Hungary, leaving several people dead and others injured, police said. SENT: 130 words.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces were preparing for an offensive in Ukraine’s southeast, the Ukrainian military said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to talk to the U.N. Security Council amid outrage over evidence Moscow’s soldiers deliberately killed civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government is pouring soldiers into Ukraine’s east to gain control of the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. That follows a Russian withdrawal from towns around the capital, Kyiv, which led to the discovery of corpses, prompting accusations of war crimes and demands for tougher sanctions on Moscow. By Oleksandr Stashevskyi. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: U.N. Security Council meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-REFUGEE HOUSING TOOL — Two Harvard University freshmen have launched a website designed to connect people fleeing Ukraine to those in the West willing to take them in — and it's generated offers of help and housing worldwide. By Rodrique Ngowi. SENT: 720 words, photo, video. For full coverage.

SACRAMENTO MASS SHOOTING — A suspect believed connected to the mass shooting in Sacramento was arrested, but the multiple shooters police believe fatally shot six people and wounded 12 on a crowded street in California’s capital are still on the loose. By Adam Beam and Kathleen Ronayne. SENT: 920 words, photos, video. With SACRAMENTO-MASS SHOOTING-VICTIMS — The six lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting.

SUPREME COURT-NOMINATION — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination to the Supreme Court, giving Biden’s nominee a new burst of bipartisan support to become the first Black woman on the high court. By Mary Clare Jalonick, Becky Bohrer and Kevin Freking. SENT: 820 words, photos, video.

BIDEN-OBAMA-HEALTH CARE — President Barack Obama returns to the White House for a moment he can savor: His signature Affordable Care Act is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and Biden is looking to extend its reach. By Zeke Miller and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 730 words, photos. UPCOMING: 950 words after 1:30 p.m. event.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP — Kansas finished off the biggest comeback in national championship history against North Carolina, getting a big game from David McCormack, crucial shots from Remy Martin and surviving a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Caleb Love at the buzzer for a 72-69 victory in the Superdome. The senior-laden Jayhawks trailed 40-25 at halftime before rallying to win their fourth national championship, and the second for coach Bill Self, on the same floor where they lost to Kentucky in the national title game a decade ago. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 880 words, photos. With NCAA-CHAMPIONSHIP-KANSAS — Jayhawks coach Self masterminds epic championship comeback.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ASIAN ECONOMIES — Disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the impacts of the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months, the World Bank says in a report. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 460 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-LAND MINES — A top official in the global campaign against the use of land mines urged Russia to stop its troops in Ukraine from laying the weapons that too often kill and maim civilians. SENT: 330 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — The COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest metropolis of Shanghai remains “extremely grim” amid an ongoing lockdown confining around 26 million people to their homes, a city official said. SENT: 600 words, photos.

TRUMP MEDIA COMPANY-STOCK — Stock tied to Trump social firm drops on report of turmoil. SENT: 570 words, photo.

AMY CONEY BARRETT — With divisive cases coming, Justice Amy Coney Barrett says “Read the opinion.” SENT: 430 words, photos.

MCDONALD’S-HARASSMENT — McDonald’s workers reach settlement deal over harassment. SENT: 430 words, photo.

ABORTION-COLORADO — Colorado governor signs law to protect abortion rights. SENT: 510 words, photos.

AIRLINES-FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS — Airlines reduce cancellations, but U.S. flight problems linger. SENT: 480 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-ABRAMS — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has become a millionaire. SENT: 1,070 words, photo.

ELECTION-2022-HOUSE-CALIFORNIA — Voters in California’s sprawling farm belt will fill a congressional seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes resigned in the middle of his term to lead former President Donald Trump’s fledgling media company. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 730 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-SPENDING — Senate bargainers reach agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19, but the measure has dropped all funding to help nations abroad combat the pandemic. By Alan Fram and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE-GUNS — California lawmakers expect to take the first step toward a new way to deter illegal firearms with legislation allowing private citizens to sue anyone who distributes an illegal assault weapon, parts that can be used to build a weapon, a gun without a serial number, or a .50 caliber rifle. SENT: 820 words, photos.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Jurors are returning for a second day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. SENT: 420 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Deliberations resume at 8:30 a.m.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — For the second time this week, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated South Korea for touting its supposed preemptive strike capabilities against the North, saying her country’s nuclear forces would annihilate the South’s conventional forces if provoked. SENT: 750 words, photo.

SUDAN-HUNGER — Living conditions for many in Sudan have rapidly deteriorated since an October military coup sent the country’s already battered economy into free fall. SENT: 950 words, photos.

INDONESIA-RAPE TRIAL — An Indonesian high court granted an appeal from prosecutors and sentenced an Islamic boarding school principal to death for raping at least 13 students over five years and impregnating some of them. SENT: 480 words, photo.

AMAZON-UNION-VICTORY — A stunning upset in a union election in New York City had brought sudden exposure to the organizers and worker advocates who realized victory for the nascent Amazon Labor Union when so many other more established labor groups had failed before them. By Business Writers Haleluya Hadero and Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares fell in Asia and oil prices advanced after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 550 words, photos.

MASTERS-DECHAMBEAU — Bryson DeChambeau’s power game hasn’t done him much good at Augusta National. Now, injuries have cut him down to size. By National Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 750 words, photos.

