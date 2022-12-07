Peru's president dissolves Congress ahead of 3rd removal try
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections, beating lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to debate a third attempt to remove him from office
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation's Congress on Wednesday and called for new legislative elections, beating lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to debate a third attempt to remove him from office.
Castillo also installed a new emergency government, and called in a televised address for the next round of lawmakers to develop a new constitution for the Andean nation.
Meanwhile, he said he would rule by decree, and ordered a nightly curfew starting Wednesday night.
