AP News Digest 3:50 a.m.

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

——————————

ONLY ON AP

——————————

THE AP INTERVIEW-TAIWAN ENVOY — Taiwan has learned important lessons from Ukraine’s war that would help it deter any attack by China or defend itself if invaded, the self-ruled island’s top envoy to the U.S. said in an interview with The Associated Press. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GERMAN CAUTION — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. By Geir Moulson. SENT: 920 words, photos.

ELECTION 2023-CHICAGO MAYOR — Lori Lightfoot made history four years ago as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as Chicago mayor. But her bid for a second term is in question amid concerns about high crime and accusations that she can be overly hostile and sometimes flat-out mean. By Sara Burnett. SENT: 1,150 words, photo.

ALASKA POLAR BEAR ATTACK-BEAR PATROLS -- A polar bear attack that killed a mother and her 1-year-old son in Alaska this week underscores the risks of living alongside the world’s largest land carnivore and has renewed interest in prevention programs such as bear patrols, which several communities near the Arctic Circle have. The bear patrol program in the village where Tuesday’s attack occurred had lapsed, though it’s unclear if it could have prevented the mauling. By Gene Johnson and Mark Thiessen. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-STORMS-FLOOD-INSURANCE — As California dries out from recent deluges, one stark reality is coming into focus: Only 230,000 homes and other buildings are insured against flooding in a state with about 39 million residents. That represents about 2% of properties. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

—————————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-AMERICAN FIGHTER — A former U.S. Navy SEAL was killed this week in Ukraine, American officials say, noting he was not fighting in an official capacity. SENT: 450 words, photo.

OLIGARCH'S YACHT — Two businessman have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said. SENT: 250 words, photos.

———————-

TRENDING

————————

MUSK-TESLA-TWEET-TRIAL — Elon Musk has taken the witness stand to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SANTA'S DNA — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The girl sent a partially eaten cookie and a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department, asking if they can be tested for DNA. SENT: 180 words.

——————————————————

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

——————————————————

ELECTION 2024-PENCE — The executive director of Nikki Haley’s political action committee is leaving to help run PAC efforts for Mike Pence, as both former Trump administration officials consider 2024 Republican presidential bids. SENT: 520 words, photo.

———————-

NATIONAL

————————

FOUR-KILLED-IDAHO-GAG-ORDER — Twenty regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of slaying four University of Idaho students. SENT: 950 words, photos.

NATIVE-AMERICAN-BOARDING-SCHOOLS — Native American boarding school survivors of abuse and their descendants shared memories and tears in Arizona on U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s yearlong “Road to Healing” initiative. SENT: 770 words, photos.

NAVAJO-NATION-MASK-MANDATE — The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. SENT: 580 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES-DEATH AFTER TASING — Lawyers for the 5-year-old son of a man who died after repeatedly being shocked by Los Angeles police with a stun gun following a traffic collision filed a $50 million claim for damages against the city. SENT: 490 words, photos, video, audio.

POLICE-FORCE INVESTIGATION — Five Memphis Police Department officers were fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital, officials say. SENT: 410 words, photos, audio.

THERANOS-FRAUD-HOLMES — Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, federal prosecutors said in court documents. SENT: 340 words, photos.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

——————————————

BOSNIA-RIVER-POLLUTION — Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring. SENT: 490 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli fire has killed a Palestinian, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. SENT: 300 words, photo.

TURKEY-SWEDEN — Turkey has cancelled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to the Nordic country’s permits for anti-Turkish protests. SENT: 300 words.

INDIA-SEXUAL-HARASSMENT — Top Indian wrestlers have called off a sit-in protest near the parliament building following a government assurance that a probe into their allegations of sexual harassment of young athletes by the federation would be completed in four weeks. SENT: 240 words, photos.

BURKINA FASO-ABDUCTIONS — Burkina Faso’s army has freed 66 women and children who were abducted earlier this month by Islamic extremists while gathering food in the country’s northern Sahel region, according to a state television report. SENT: 200 words.

—————————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————————————

BANKMAN-FRIED — A car with three occupants recently drove into a barricade outside the California home owned by Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, an apparent attempt to gain access to the property where the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX is under house arrest pending trial. SENT: 370 words, photos.

————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

SUNDANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-BROOKE-SHIELDS — Brooke Shields reveals that she was the victim of a sexual assault in a new documentary about her life that premiered Friday afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn’t name the man who she said raped her, but she described the circumstances: It took place soon after she graduated college with someone she knew professionally and had met for dinner to discuss work. The assault happened when she went to his hotel room to call a cab. SENT: 970 words, photos, video.

———————-

SPORTS

————————

BKN-GRIZZLIES-LAKERS — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121, snapping the Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11. SENT: 570 words, photos. With BKN--GRIZZLIES-LAKERS-SHARPE-MORANT — Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half (sent).

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN — The third round of the Australian Open concludes with Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray among the key players in action. Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev advanced to the fourth round for the third time in four years with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Dan Evans. SENT: 440 words, photos. With TEN-AUSTRALIAN OPEN-GOING BANANAS — Going bananas: Australian Open player shares fruit with foe (sent).

————————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————————

