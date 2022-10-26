Los Angeles council disrupted by protest amid racism scandal
The Los Angeles City Council was forced to recess to clear out chanting protesters from its chamber, as members were poised to formally rebuke two councilmen and its former president for their involvement in a racism scandal
Los Angeles council disrupted by protest amid racism scandalShow all 2
The Los Angeles City Council was forced to recess Wednesday to clear chanting protesters from its chamber, as members were poised to formally rebuke two councilmen and the council's former president for their involvement in a racism scandal.
A small but noisy group crowded into the main aisle of an otherwise mostly empty chamber, banged water bottles on a lectern, whooped and shouted in what appeared to be an effort to shut down the meeting. They unrolled a large sign calling the council “illegitimate.”
“Justice now!,” they bellowed. “Shut down!”
After multiple warnings to take seats, council leaders called the recess to clear the room.
That led to something of a standoff in which about 20 protesters continued shouting, as police officers watched over the group. Council members earlier had left the room.
Council President Paul Krekorian warned the protesters they would not deter the council's business. “We will continue to do the work of the people of Los Angeles,” he said.
The scandal began earlier this month with the release of a previously unknown recording of a 2021 private meeting involving then-City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as powerful labor leader Ron Hererra, head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. They were captured on tape scheming to protect their political clout in the redrawing of council districts in an hour-long meeting laced with bigoted, crude comments.
Martinez and Herrera have resigned. Cedillo and de León have resisted calls to step down, including from President Joe Biden.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.