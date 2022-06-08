St. Louis board president resigns in wake of indictments

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed has resigned his post five days after federal charges were announced against him and two others for allegedly accepting bribes and misusing their offices for personal gain

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 08 June 2022 14:40
St Louis Aldermen Indicted
St Louis Aldermen Indicted
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed has resigned his post five days after federal charges were announced against him and two others for allegedly accepting bribes and misusing their offices for personal gain.

Reed announced his resignation Tuesday, saying in a statement that he could not serve constituents and juggle “my current legal challenges," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Board vice president Joe Vollmer said he will assume the role acting board president until the the Nov. 8 general election, when voters will select someone to fill the role until Reed's term expires in April and another election for the four-year term is held.

Last week, federal prosecutors revealed that Reed and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted on May 25. Collins-Muhammad resigned days ahead of the indictment and Boyd resigned Friday, a day after the indictments were announced.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

They all face two bribery-related charges. Collins-Muhammad also has been indicted on one count of bribery/wire fraud. Boyd faces a separate two-count wire fraud indictment alleging he sought $22,000 in insurance claims for damage to vehicles that he didn’t own.

Recommended

The main indictments allege Collins-Muhammad, Reed and Boyd helped a small-business owner receive tax abatements and other financial breaks in exchange for bribes. The indictment also alleges that Reed asked the business owner for $20,000 in campaign cash as part of an effort to redraw the ward map to protect Collins-Muhammad from activists who wanted to recall him from office.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in