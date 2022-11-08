Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Congressman's self-promotion an issue in Louisiana race

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins' talent for self promotion in popular anti-crime videos helped him win an open congressional seat in 2016

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:01

Congressman's self-promotion an issue in Louisiana race

Show all 2

A bent for bombastic self-promotion that helped Rep. Clay Higgins win his congressional seat in 2016 — when the Mountie-hatted ex-sheriff's deputy's anti-crime videos earned him the “Cajun John Wayne” nickname — became a point of criticism as he sought a fourth term representing Louisiana's 3rd Congressional district.

Six years after Higgins' first election victory, another political newcomer, fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, was among seven people challenging him in Tuesday's election in the Acadiana region. Hoggatt had endorsements from Higgins' popular Republican predecessor and others. But Higgins had key endorsements, too, from congressional colleagues.

Because of Louisiana’s unique primary system, candidates face all challengers from all parties Tuesday. If no one wins an outright majority, the top two candidates will head to a December runoff.

Four other incumbent Republicans hail, like Higgins, from strongly Republican districts in GOP-dominated Louisiana. Mike Johnson from northwest Louisiana, had no opposition Tuesday. The others, Julia Letlow from northeast Louisiana; Garrett Graves, from the Baton Rouge area; and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise from suburban New Orleans, drew opponents who were not well known and lagged in fundraising. The same was true for the only Democrat and sole Black member in the state’s congressional delegation, Troy Carter, whose district stretches from New Orleans up the Mississippi River to Baton Rouge.

Higgins, a former car salesman whose second career was in law enforcement, gained fame for tough-talking anti-crime videos. He won an open seat in 2016 and won reelection twice while voicing support for former President Donald Trump.

Recommended

Hoggatt, a lawyer and prosecutor, touted his record as a prosecutor and his stable family life while attacking Higgins, alluding to the incumbent's sometimes controversial videos and social media posts and a former wife's allegation that he once pointed a gun at her. Higgins vehemently denied that in a 2016 interview with The Associated Press.

Higgins critics said he unwisely missed opportunities to meet with President Joe Biden and administration officials to secure federal aid for the hurricane-battered state. Higgins said he's worked with the delegation to deliver more than $3 billion in federal money to help in the recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta. His supporters included House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Scalise.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in