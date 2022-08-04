Jump to content
Brazil’s Lula receives endorsement of moderate candidate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, currently bidding to return to the job he held between 2003-2010, received on Thursday the endorsement of moderate candidate André Janones

Via AP news wire
Thursday 04 August 2022 21:49
APTOPIX Brazil Elections
Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is campaigning to return to the job he held between 2003-2010, on Thursday received an endorsement from moderate André Janones who had been expected to run himself.

Da Silva, who is commonly known as Lula, and Janones made the announcement in a live broadcast, shortly before they were scheduled to hold a press conference in Sao Paulo.

“I stop my bid and unify it with former President Lula’s,” Janones, a social media phenomenon with 2 million followers on Instagram and 8 million on Facebook, said.

His endorsement could help push the leftist former leader closer to an outright victory against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Da Silva currently leads all polls; the most recent survey from Datafolha showed him with 47% support in the first-round vote on Oct. 3.

By contrast, the same poll showed Janones with 2% support. It was conducted July 27 and 28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

On Thursday, Janones also said he could not support Bolsonaro, who he accused of increasing spending through year-end merely to boost his reelection chances.

“I cannot support a president who has used people's hunger to boost his chances,” Janones said.

