Mexican president picks veteran diplomat to be next foreign minister

Mexico's president has named the country's current ambassador to Chile as the next foreign relations secretary to replace Marcelo Ebrard, who resigned to pursue the presidential nomination

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 13 June 2023 18:19
Mexico’s president on Tuesday named Alicia Bárcena, the country’s current ambassador to Chile, as the next foreign relations secretary, replacing Marcelo Ebrard who resigned to pursue the presidential nomination.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador noted the solid background of the Harvard-educated Bárcena, who served for almost 14 years as executive secretary of the United Nations’ Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. She has been Mexico's ambassador to Chile since September.

López Obrador said it would be at least 10 days before Bárcena takes over the new role.

Ebrard on Monday resigned his post as the country's top diplomat to join the primary race for the presidential nomination of López Obrador’s Morena party in the June 2024 elections.

Ebrard is mainly known for leading Mexico’s effort to bring gun-trafficking lawsuits against U.S. arms manufacturers and gun stores.

