Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

SC Gov. McMaster seeks reelection, bidding to make history

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is facing voters one last time, seeking to become the longest-serving governor his state has ever had

Jeffrey Collins
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:00
Election 2022 Governor South Carolina
Election 2022 Governor South Carolina
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is facing voters one last time in his four-decade political career, asking them to help make him the longest-serving governor the state has ever had.

McMaster is running against Democrat Joe Cunningham, who has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap with his opponent — and how he might be the only person who can stop any attempts to further restrict abortion in the state.

Recent history is on McMaster's side. He has won four general elections in a row — as attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor — as South Carolina turned consistently red and the state hasn't elected a Democratic governor since 1998.

McMaster, 75, is seeking a second four-year term. Prior to his first election, he ascended from his previous role of lieutenant governor to finish the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term. If he wins and completes a second full term, those 10 years will make him the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. Haley resigned to join then-President Donald Trump’s administration.

McMaster's argument for reelection has been simple — if you like what you've seen so far, I'll give you more. He has touted the state's booming economy and willingness to fight Democratic President Joe Biden when needed.

Recommended

Cunningham, 40, took up the age issue head-on, proposing a constitutional amendment to require South Carolina officeholders to leave their jobs at age 72. While a direct shot at McMaster, it is also a shot at Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the 82-year-old House majority whip.

Cunningham said the state needs bold change, suggesting legalizing an taxing marijuana and sports gambling and using that money to eliminate the state income tax.

The starkest difference between the candidates is on abortion. McMaster has said he would likely sign any additional restrictions from the General Assembly beyond the current six-week ban under a state Supreme Court review.

Cunningham said he would veto any measure like that and Republicans are just below the two-thirds margin needed to override a veto in both the House and Senate.

This was McMaster's seventh time asking South Carolina voters to choose him over a Democrat in November. He lost his first two races — including getting just 36% of the vote against U.S. Sen. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings in 1986.

___

Recommended

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in