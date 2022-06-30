2nd trial set for Aug. 9 for 2 men charged in Whitmer plot

A judge has set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Via AP news wire
Thursday 30 June 2022 21:05
Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

A judge on Thursday set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A jury in April acquitted two other men but couldn't reach a unanimous verdict for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. They were described as leaders of a wild scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor at her vacation home ahead of the 2020 election, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set a trial date after turning down requests to clear Fox and Croft on conspiracy and weapons charges.

It was a long shot: An acquittal would fit only if Jonker believed the evidence was insufficient to convict the pair.

"We don't know what the jury was thinking. ... There's enough here to say that a rational jury could still go against Mr. Fox, go against Mr. Croft, even considering the outcome with respect for Mr. Harris and Mr. Caserta,” Jonker said.

Recommended

He was referring to Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, who were acquitted.

The August trial would occur a week after the Republican primary when voters choose Whitmer's GOP opponent in the Nov. 8 election.

Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and furious over Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions. There was evidence of a crudely built “shoot house” to practice going in and out of her vacation home, and a night ride by Croft, Fox and undercover agents to check the property.

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks both pleaded guilty and testified for the government.

Defense lawyers portrayed the men as weekend warriors, often stoned on marijuana and prone to big, wild talk. They said agents and informants cajoled the men into targeting the governor in a sting operation.

Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.

Recommended

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in