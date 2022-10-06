Nebraska senator sole finalist for U. of Florida president
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become the president of the University of Florida, the school said Thursday, and the Republican senator has indicated that he will take the job. That means he could resign in coming weeks.
The school said in a statement that its presidential search committee had unanimously recommended Sasse as the sole finalist, a decision that will have to be be voted on by the school’s board of trustees and then confirmed by the board of governors. The school said he will visit the campus on Oct. 10 to meet with students, faculty and other members of the university community.
In a statement released by the school, Sasse said he is “thrilled about the opportunity to work alongside one of the nation’s most outstanding faculties.”
Sasse is a second-term senator who has been a sometime-critic of former President Donald Trump. He was one of seven Republican senators to vote for the former president’s impeachment after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
