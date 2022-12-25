Leader of ex-communist rebels becomes Nepal's new PM

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The leader of former communist rebels became Nepal’s new prime minister Sunday with the support from his ex-opponent and other smaller political parties.

The announcement was made by the office of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari after the Maoist communist party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal met her to stake his claim for the prime minister following last month's elections in a major twist in politics in the Himalayan nation.

Dahal has support of more than half the members of the newly elected House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament.

He is likely to take the oath of office on Monday and prove his majority in the 275-member house later in the week.

It is Dahal's third time in power since his Maoist group quit an armed revolt and joined mainstream politics in 2006.