AP News Digest 3 a.m.

TOP STORIES

CYBERSECURITY-COLONIAL PIPELINE — The chief executive of the massive fuel pipeline hit by ransomware last month is expected to detail his company’s response to the cyberattack and to explain his decision to authorize a multimillion-dollar payment when he testifies before Congress By Eric Tucker and Ben Fox. SENT: 750 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: 890 words after 10 a.m. hearing.

MIGRANTS-GIRL-ALONE — Six years had passed since Glenda Valdez kissed her toddler goodbye and left for the United States — six years since she held Emely in her arms. But here she was, at Texas’ Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, tearfully embracing the little girl she left behind. And it happened only because she had glimpsed a televised photo of Emely, part of an Associated Press story on young people crossing the Mexican border alone. By Acacia Coronado. SENT: 930 words, photos, video.

CONGRESS-VOTING BILLS — Democrats and voting rights groups are trying to figure out what to do after a pivotal senator said he wouldn’t support a sweeping elections bill that advocates say is essential to preserving democracy. By Nicholas Riccardi and Brian Slodysko. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With CONGRESS-BIDEN — Biden and his allies in Congress are facing a pivotal month.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than half done, and U.S. officials say that while it could be completed by July 4, the final exit of equipment and troops more likely will be later in the summer. By Lolita C. Baldor and Robert Burns. SENT: 970 words, photo.

ISRAEL-MIXED-CITY-VIOLENCE — Israeli security forces guard the streets of Lod, weeks after rioters torched patrol cars, synagogues and homes. Attackers who killed an Arab and a Jewish resident are still at large. And a mayor whom some blame for setting the stage for some of the worst domestic unrest in Israeli history remains in office. Israel and Hamas reached a truce two weeks ago to end 11 days of fighting in the Gaza Strip. But the roots of the upheavals that wracked Israel’s mixed Jewish-Arab cities during the war have not been addressed, leaving those communities on edge. By Ilan Ben Zion and David Goldman. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

NRA-GUN POLITICS — Liberals have cheered the legal and financial jeopardy ensnaring the National Rifle Association seeing the gun lobby’s potential demise as the path to stricter firearms laws. But the NRA’s message has become so embedded in the Republican Party that even if the organization implodes, its unapologetic pro-gun point of view will live on. By Colleen Long. UPCOMING: 1,300 words, photos by 6:30 a.m.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

BEZOS-SPACE — Jeff Bezos will blast into space on rocket’s first crew flight. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CHINA-WANDERING-ELEPHANTS — China’s wandering elephants becoming international stars. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CONFEDERATE-MONUMENT-RICHMOND — Virginia high court to hear challenges to Lee statue removal. SENT: 240 words, photos.

ROAD-RAGE-BOY-SLAIN — Two face arraignment in road-rage shooting that killed boy, 6. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

CHINA-SOUTHEAST-ASIA-US — China pledges further assistance to Southeast Asian nations in battling the COVID-19 pandemic as it seeks to boost influence with the region where chief geopolitical rival the U.S. is also looking to strengthen ties. SENT: 370 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

HARRIS-LATIN AMERICA — Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss efforts to stem the tide of migration to the United States. SENT: 890 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 11 a.m. meeting.

VIRGINIA ELECTION-GOVERNOR’S RACE — Voters will decide the Democratic nominee in this year’s closely watched race for Virginia governor, whittling down a five-person field in which former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is widely viewed as having a commanding lead. SENT: 350 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TRUMP-COLUMNIST-LAWSUIT — Donald Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude” and “disrespectful” remarks he made while president about a woman who accused him of rape, Justice Department lawyers say in arguing for him to be replaced by the United States as defendant in a defamation lawsuit. SENT: 510 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

WAR-CRIMES-MLADIC — Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic will hear if U.N. judges have upheld or overturned his convictions and life sentence for masterminding genocide and other atrocities throughout Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. SENT: 360 words, photos. UPCOMING: Hearing scheduled for 9 a.m.

NKOREA-ECONOMY — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented economic plans to senior ruling party officials before an upcoming meeting to review efforts to overcome hardships brought about by the pandemic, state media say. SENT: 560 words, photo.

MYANMAR-SUU-KYI — Myanmar’s military junta will begin presenting its case against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in court next Monday, her lawyers say. SENT: 360 words, photos. With THAILAND-MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS — Journalists who fled Myanmar find third-country refuge.

NEW-ZEALAND-FBI-APP-STING — Authorities in Australia and New Zealand say they’ve dealt a huge blow to organized crime after hundreds of criminals were tricked into using a messaging app that was being secretly run by the FBI. SENT: 420 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

BEAUTY-INDUSTRY-DIVERSITY — Beauty retailers like Ulta and Sephora are ramping up their beauty products from Black-owned companies as a key strategy to combat racial bias in their stores. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Stocks edged lower in Asia after a mixed finish on Wall Street, as investors weighed the risks of inflation against signs the recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 490 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

ALZHEIMER’S DRUG-EXPLAINER-PATIENT COST — Federal regulators have approved the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years, leaving patients waiting to see how insurers will handle the pricey new treatment. By Health Writer Tom Murphy. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SPORTS

NCAA-COMPENSATING ATHLETES — College sports is entering a new era: Athletes will be permitted to be paid endorsers and social media influencers without fear of running afoul of NCAA rules. By College Sports Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

