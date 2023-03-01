Jump to content

Nigeria electoral commission: Tinubu wins presidential vote

Nigerian election officials say ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has won the presidential election

Chinedu Asadu
Wednesday 01 March 2023 03:20

Election officials declared ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria's presidential election early Wednesday, with the two leading opposition candidates already demanding a revote in Africa's most populous nation.

The overnight announcement was likely to lead to a court challenge by his main opponents Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Abubakar also finished second in the last vote in 2019, then appealed those results before his lawsuit ultimately was dismissed.

On Tuesday, the two leading opposition parties had demanded a revote, saying that delays in uploading election results had made room for irregularities. The ruling All Progressives Congress party urged the opposition to accept defeat and not cause trouble.

