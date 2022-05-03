AP News Digest 3:20 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION — A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. That’s according to a report published in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter. By Mark Sherman and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,310 words, photos, video, interactive.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-LEAKS — The Supreme Court keeps secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule. That’s what makes the leak of an apparent draft of a major opinion in an abortion case so shocking to court observers. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 670 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia plans to annex much of eastern Ukraine later this month, a senior U.S. official warned, and the Mariupol steel mill that is the city’s last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant. Michael Carpenter, U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Monday that the U.S. believes the Kremlin also will recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. Neither move would be recognized by the United States or its allies, he said. By Cara Anna and Inna Varenytsia. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST. For full coverage.

ELECTION 2022 — Ohio Republicans vote in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP frontrunner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. By Jill Colvin and Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 1,300 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day; Indiana polls close at 6 p.m. local time; Ohio polls close at 7:30 p.m. With ELECTION 2022-QUESTIONS — What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries. Also see ELECTION 2022 below.

INDIA-POWER CRISIS — An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, where acute power shortages are affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low, spawning daily power outages in several states. The shortages are sparking scrutiny of India’s long reliance on coal, which produces 70% of the country’s electricity. By Krutika Pathi and Aniruddha Ghosal. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-WORLD VISION — Nearly six years after Israel accused Mohammed el-Halabi of diverting tens of millions of dollars from an international charity to Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, he has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention. World Vision — a major Christian charity that operates around the world — as well as independent auditors and the Australian government have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 980 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN-WEAPONS — Can the U.S. sustain the rate of shipping vast amounts of weapons to Ukraine while maintaining a healthy stockpile? SENT: 1,340 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 2:20 p.m. visit.

MEXICO-UKRAINE-REFUGEES — Some 500 Ukrainian refugees waiting in tents on the east side of this sprawling capital are hoping the U.S. government moves rapidly to process their applications for entry. SENT: 860 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a spike in COVID-19 cases, despite numbers remaining low in the Chinese capital. SENT: 380 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

BLAC CHYNA-KARDASHIANS TRIAL — Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BODY-IN-BARREL-NEVADA — Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada’s Lake Mead drops. SENT: 270 words, photos.

TWITTER-MYPILLOW-LINDELL — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again. SENT: 240 words, photo.

CAPITOL RIOT-TRIAL — NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.

POLICE-SHOOTING-YOUTH-KILLED — Fired Philly officer charged with murder in shooting of boy, 12. SENT: 780 words.

GRINER-DECAL — WNBA to honor Griner with decal on teams’ floor. SENT: 290 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — A rematch pitting one of the left’s rising stars against a U.S. House incumbent backed by the more moderate Democratic establishment will provide another key litmus test of the progressive movement’s Rust Belt clout during congressional primaries in Ohio and Indiana. SENT: 590 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-OHIO — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s performance in the state’s primary will provide a gauge of just how far to the right his party has shifted under the influence of Trump. SENT: 390 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SECRETARY OF STATE-OHIO — Ohio’s Republican primary for secretary of state features a matchup between incumbent Frank LaRose, endorsed by Trump, and conservative challenger John Adams, who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election. SENT: 470 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-LEGISLATURE-INDIANA — Frustrated conservatives wanting to push the Republican-controlled Indiana Legislature further to the right are trying to unseat several current GOP lawmakers. SENT: 510 words, photos.

NATIONAL

PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING-RENOVATION — The caretakers of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh have big plans to transform the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. SENT: 890 words, photos.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH — Democratic lawmakers in more than a dozen states are following California’s lead in seeking to offer legal refuge to displaced transgender youth and their families. SENT: 480 words, photo.

SPRING-WILDFIRES — A wildfire near a small northeastern New Mexico community is expected to keep growing, but authorities were encouraged by a forecast for of improving humidity and shifting winds. SENT: 830 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

AUSTRALIA-GAY HATE — An Australian man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the 1988 murder of an American who fell off a Sydney cliff that was known as a gay meeting place. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CHINA-BUILDING COLLAPSE — Rescuers have found two more survivors in the rubble of a building in central China that collapsed more than three days ago, state media reported. SENT: 230 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

NEW ZEALAND-ROCKET CATCH — Rocket Lab partially pulled off using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed after Australia’s central bank raised a key interest rate for the first time since 2010. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 470 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australian central bank hikes rate for first time in 11 years.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

MET GALA — Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses, a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. SENT: 1,590 words, photos, videos.

HOW TO REACH US

