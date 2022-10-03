Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jerzy Urban, spokesman for Polish communist govt, dies at 89

A spokesman for Poland’s communist-era government in the 1980s who masterminded state propaganda and censorship for a regime in the final years before its collapse has died

Vanessa Gera
Monday 03 October 2022 13:45
Poland Obit Urban
Poland Obit Urban
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jerzy Urban, a spokesman for Poland's communist-era government in the 1980s who masterminded state propaganda and censorship for the regime in the final years before its collapse, has died. He was 89.

His death was announced on Monday by a satirical weekly magazine, “NIE” (Polish for “No"), which Urban founded and led in the post-1989 era.

Urban earned a reputation for sarcasm in the early 1980s when he served as the spokesman for the government of Gen. Wojciech Jaruzelski. He served in that role from 1981, the year of a harsh communist crackdown, to 1989, when communist regimes across central and eastern Europe began collapsing.

Urban launched weekly government news conferences that were broadcast by Polish television and attended by Polish and foreign journalists, making him one of the most prominent and despised faces of the regime.

To many Poles he seemed to personify the government's cynicism and contempt for the country’s citizens.

Recommended

In 1986, a time of shortages in the communist economy, Urban announced that Poland was collecting blankets and sleeping bags for the homeless of New York City.

Poland's offer to New York followed the U.S. government offering to send powdered milk to Poland to replace fresh milk tainted by radiation from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union. The U.S. Senate stipulated that nongovernmental agencies in Poland distribute the powdered milk to make sure it got to the people.

Insulted by the stipulation, the Polish government responded with its offer of sleeping bags and blankets for the New York's homeless on the condition that the goods be distributed by private groups. Then New York Mayor Edward I. Koch rejected the offer, calling it foolish.

Jerzy Urban was born in the central Polish city of Lodz on Aug. 3, 1933, the year that Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany, to a Jewish family so well assimilated that he didn't learn of his Jewish roots until after World War II had started.

He made his debut as a journalist in the 1950s, and had a reputation for being provocative even then.

In an 2020 interview with the Polish edition of Newsweek, he described his early commitment to socialism.

“I was a zealous Stalinist, which of course did not mean that I approved of the crimes,” he said.

In the first semi-free elections in 1989, Urban's reputation was such that he failed to win a seat in parliament — even as some other former communist functionaries entered post-1989 political life.

Recommended

Instead he made a new role for himself as the publisher of “NIE,” the satirical publication, he became a successful and wealthy businessman. He also continued as a provocateur, facing legal suits for publishing pornographic photos and insulting religious feelings in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation.

In 2005, Urban was convicted for insulting Polish-born Pope John Paul II — since made a saint by the Vatican — for a 2002 article in which he mocked the pontiff for continuing to appear in public despite his ailing health.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in