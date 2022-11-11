Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Democrat David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland

Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone was reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time due to changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries

Brian Witte
Friday 11 November 2022 20:02

Democrat David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland

Show all 2

Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone was reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time due to changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries.

Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after it was redrawn with fewer Democrats than under the state’s previous congressional map due to a successful court challenge by the GOP.

“I’ll continue to work across the aisle to deliver results and get things done. Thank you, Maryland! Let’s get back to work,” Trone said in a tweet Friday afternoon, adding that Parrott had called him to concede.

Parrott confirmed his concession and congratulatory call in a news release.

“I am incredibly grateful for everyone who worked with my family and me on the campaign trail. We have developed many close friendships that we value greatly,” he said.

Recommended

Trone’s victory preserves the 7-1 advantage Maryland Democrats hold over Republicans in the state’s delegation to the U.S. House.

Trone, who is the wealthy owner of Total Wine & More, spent more than $12 million of his own money on his campaign. That gave him a huge fundraising advantage over Parrott, a state legislator from Washington County.

Trone has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform while in office.

A Maryland judge ruled this year that the state’s congressional map approved in December after the latest census was unconstitutional because of partisan gerrymandering.

The lines of the district had long been criticized by the GOP after Democrat John Delaney ousted 20-year incumbent Republican Roscoe Bartlett in 2012 after redistricting a year earlier brought the district into Montgomery County, where there are more Democrats.

Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020. This time, though, the district was far more favorable to Republicans than it used to be, making the race competitive.

Recommended

On Friday, Parrott said that the fact that the race was so close showed the “extreme partisan gerrymander” was corrected.

The state’s lone House Republican, Rep. Andy Harris, defeated former state legislator Heather Mizeur in the 1st Congressional District, which includes the Eastern Shore, to win a seventh term.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in