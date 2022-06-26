AP News Digest 6:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-SENATE — The end of Roe v. Wade started in the Senate. It was the Senate Republican partnership with President Donald Trump to confirm conservative judges, and transform the federal judiciary, that paved the way for the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT ABORTION-WOMEN — Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years? By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

GERMANY-G7-BIDEN — President Joe Biden said Sunday that the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies will ban imports of gold from Russia, the latest in a series of sanctions that the club of democracies hopes will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine. By Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville and GEIR Moulson SENT: 790 words, photos. With GERMANY-G7-THE LATEST; GERMANY-G7-CLIMATE-EXPLAINER — Why Germany is pushing for a ‘climate club’ (both sent).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Sunday morning, striking at least two residential buildings, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, as elsewhere Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east. By Oleksandr Stashevskyi. SENT: 630 words, photos.

LEBANON-CIVIL-MARRIAGE — In Lebanon, a debate over civil marriages is mired in religious and political entanglements. The controversy has flared up anew after a few recently elected lawmakers raised their hands in approval when asked on television whether they would vote for “optional” civil marriage. That infuriated those insisting marriages here must remain under religious authorities’ purview. By Mariam Fam and Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

SPAIN-NATO SUMMIT-THE SOUTH — While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is certain to dominate an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid, Spain and other member nations are quietly pushing the Western alliance to consider how mercenaries aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin are spreading Moscow’s influence to Africa. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

ABORTION

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-NO ROE — Americans were taking stock a day after the Supreme Court overturned a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, as states began implementing their own bans and abortion supporters and foes mapped out their next moves. The depth of emotion unleashed by Friday’s decision led to protests and prayer vigils across the country, with Arizona lawmakers even hiding in a basement for a time while police fired tear gas into a crowd. By Leah Willingham and Scott Bauer. SENT: 780 words, photos, video, audio.

SUPREME-COURT-CONSERVATIVE-MUSCLE — Sweeping Supreme Court rulings on guns and abortion sent an unmistakable message. Conservative justices hold the power and they’re not afraid to use it to make transformative changes in the law, none more so than taking away a woman’s right to abortion that had stood for nearly 50 years. By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko. SENT: 940 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-HOW WE GOT HERE — The wait after the leak of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade has come to an end — nearly two months in which abortion and all of its complexities have been have been hashed and rehashed, while the U.S. Supreme Court was silent. A story comprised of links to AP coverage of the abortion issue leading up to this moment. SENT: 431 words, photo.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-STATE-SUMMARIES — An overview of abortion legislation and the expected impact of the court’s decision in every state. SENT: 14,080 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-JUSTICES-PREVIOUS ROE-ABORTION COMMENTS — Justices’ past abortion views, in their own words and votes. SENT: 1,930 words, photos, videos. With SUPREME COURT-JUSTICES-PREVIOUS ROE-ABORTION COMMENTS-SENATE — What GOP-nominated justices had said about Roe to Senate panel, SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

VATICAN-FAMILIES — Pope Francis is urging families to shun “selfish” decisions that are indifferent to life as he closed out a big Vatican family rally a day after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion. SENT: 560 words, photos.

CANADA-US-ABORTION — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion is a worrying setback that could lead to the removal of other rights Americans have. SENT: 360 words, photos.

ABORTION-PROTEST-RHODE-ISLAND — A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while he was off-duty was suspended from his job with pay Saturday while the Providence Police Department conducts a criminal investigation into his actions. SENT: 340 words.

ARIZONA LEGISLATURE-PROTEST — Protests outside the Arizona Capitol over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that ended with a volley of tear gas are being described as either peaceful or driven by anarchists intent on destruction. SENT: 740 words, photos.

TRENDING

BET-AWARDS — The BET Awards return with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. SENT: 230 words, photos

ASTROS-YANKEES — Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years, shutting down the best team in baseball and pitching the Houston Astros to a 3-0 victory. SENT: 400 words, photos.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING-SERVICES — The last victim of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is being laid to rest. A funeral is being held Saturday for 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia at Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo, where he lived before moving to Uvalde about a year before the May 24 attack. SENT: 230 words, photos.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE — Eight bodies have been found on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, and they appear to be those of eight men apparently kidnapped from a resort on the Caribbean coast. SENT: 180 words.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TYING-THE-KNOT — A growing number of couples in Ukraine are speedily turning love into matrimony because of the war with Russia. Some are soldiers, marrying just before they head off to fight. Others are united in determination that living and loving to the full are more important than ever in the face of death and destruction. Ukraine’s war-time martial laws include a provision allowing Ukrainians, both soldiers and civilians, to apply and marry on the same day. SENT: 560 words, photos.

EUROPE-UKRAINE-WAR-FAKE-CALLS — European mayors duped into calls with fake Kyiv mayor. SENT: 450 words, photo.

POLAND-UKRAINE-LGBTQ RIGHTS — Ukraine’s largest LGBTQ rights event, KyivPride, is going ahead. But not on its native streets and not as a celebration. It will instead join Warsaw’s yearly Equality Parade, the largest gay pride event in central Europe, using it as a platform to keep international attention focused on the Ukrainian struggle for freedom. SENT: 710 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

ELECTION-2022-ILLINOIS — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a rally Saturday night with former President Donald Trump, called the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.” SENT: 420 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-HOUSE-ALASKA — The Alaska Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling that will keep Republican Tara Sweeney off the ballot for the August special election in Alaska’s U.S. House race. SENT: 590 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

AFGHANISTAN — Villagers see destruction everywhere and help in short supply days after an earthquake devastated a remote region of southeast Afghanistan and killed at least 1,150 people. Those who were barely scraping by have lost everything. Many have yet to be visited by aid groups, which are struggling to reach the afflicted area on rutted roads. There are fears that help will come too late to the impoverished provinces of Paktika and Khost that straddle the country’s border with Pakistan. SENT: 760 words, photos.

MALI-JIHADI-ATTACKS — Moussa Tolofidie didn’t think twice when nearly 100 jihadis on motorbikes gathered in his village in central Mali last week. A peace agreement signed last year between some armed groups and the community in the Bankass area had largely held, even if the gunmen would sometimes enter the town to preach Shariah to the villagers. But on this Sunday in June, everything changed — the jihadis began killing people. SENT: 500 words, photos.

ECUADOR-INDIGENOUS — Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Saturday lifted a state of emergency he’d imposed in six provinces amid an Indigenous-led strike, a surprise move that came as lawmakers in the National Assembly heard an opposition petition to remove him from office. SENT: 450 words, photos.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened what is likely his last Cabinet meeting as premier, with parliament expected to dissolve itself this week, triggering new elections in the fall. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-US SHIPWRECK — A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers. SENT: 380 words, photos.

HONG-KONG-PORCELIN-FACTORY-PHOTO GALLERY — Step into Yuet Tung China Works, Hong Kong’s last remaining hand-painted porcelain factory, and you find yourself surrounded by stacks of dinnerware, each piece painstakingly decorated by hand with vibrant motifs of flowers, fruits and animals.. SENT: 340 words, photos.

BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS — A confrontation between military police and members of the Guarani Kaiowá group south of Mato Grosso do Sul in Brazil near the Paraguay border left at least one Indigenous person dead and seven wounded. SENT: 250 words.

SYRIA-RUSSIA — Hundreds of Syrian paratroopers took part in a joint drill with their Russian counterparts in the war-torn country in the second joint maneuver this month, state media reported. SENT: 190 words.

NATIONAL

PRIDE PARADES — Parades celebrating LGBTQ pride kick off in some of America’s biggest cities amid new fears about the potential erosion of freedoms won through decades of activism. SENT: 710 words, photos.

ARMY-SOLDIER-AMBUSH-PLOT — An Army private charged with plotting to murder members of his unit overseas with help from a secretive violent anarchist group was planning a defense calling it all an internet fantasy before pleading guilty just before trial, court records show. SENT: 800 words.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

UNITED-NATIONS-MONKEYPOX — The World Health Organization said the escalating monkeypox outbreak in nearly 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency. SENT: 380 words, photos.

SPORTS

GLF-WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP — In Gee Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship. On a day when Congressional Country Club gave the leaders plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole. SENT: 710 words, photos.

BBC-CWS FINALS — Mississippi is one win away from its first national championship in baseball after beating Oklahoma 10-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals. Jack Dougherty carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and Ole Miss hit three homers in a row in the eighth. Freshman Mason Nicholls limited the damage after Dougherty left with the bases loaded in the sixth. The Rebels broke open the game in the eighth. TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench hit back-to-back-to-back homers off Chazz Martinez. By Sports Writer Eric Olson. SENT: 740 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

