AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

ISRAEL-ELECTION — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. By Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 810 words, photos. With ISRAEL-ELECTION-CONTENDERS — Israeli election hopefuls: A look at the main contenders.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE REPUBLICANS — The House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a distinct group — a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists. They would bring an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

PELOSI-HUSBAND ASSAULTED — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said. By Lisa Mascaro, Stefanie Dazio and Terry Chea. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, video.

SOUTH KOREA-HALLOWEEN-CROWD SURGE — South Korea’s police chief admitted “a heavy responsibility” for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 700 words, photos, video. With SOUTH KOREA-CROWD SURGE-SURVIVOR — Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames “mismanagement”; SOUTH KOREA-CROWD SURGE-LOST SHOES — After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS — Brazil’s usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. Many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn’t conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof. By Diane Jeantet and Carla Bridi. SENT: 1,160 words, photos, video.

INDIA-BRIDGE — India’s prime minister was scheduled to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 134 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. By Sheikh Saaliq and Aijaz Hussain. SENT: 730 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING

—————————

LOTTERY JACKPOT — Powerball prize soars to $1.2 billion after no winning tickets sold. SENT: 240 words, photos.

BENGALS-BROWNS — Chubb runs for two TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13. SENT: 910 words, photos.

WORLD SERIES-ASTROS-PHILLIES-RAINED OUT — World Series rainout, Astros-Phillies to play Game 3 Tuesday. SENT: 890 words, photos.

NETS-IRVING — Fans in “Fight Antisemitism” shirts courtside at Nets game. SENT: 290 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-DISNEY CLOSED — Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing. SENT: 380 words, photo.

————————————

ELECTION 2022

————————————

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — With a week to go before midterm elections, President Joe Biden heads to Florida to talk about protecting Social Security and Medicare and lowering prescription drug costs. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 5:30 a.m.; speech at 3 p.m.

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION-KENTUCKY — The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot next week. SENT: 900 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s two-day sentencing hearing begins with the families of the 17 people he murdered getting their chance after almost five years to address him directly about the devastation he brought to their lives. SENT: 440 words, photos. UPCOMING: Hearing at 9 a.m.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

POPE-BAHRAIN — Pope Francis is making the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain, sparking calls from the country’s majority Shiite opposition and human rights activists for the pontiff to raise human rights concerns in the small island nation. SENT: 1,020 words, photo.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. SENT: 520 words, photos.

DENMARK-ELECTIONS — Polling stations across Denmark opened in a national election expected to change the Scandinavian nation’s political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. SENT: 250 words, photos.

ARAB-LEAGUE-SUMMIT — Algeria is hosting the 31st summit of the largest annual Arab conference this week as the region battles to find common ground over a series of divisive issues. SENT: 930 words, photos.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

BOOK PUBLISHING-ANTITRUST — A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.” By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 960 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other Asian markets also rose after Wall Street declined and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing improved. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 520 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australian cash rate rises for seventh straight month to 2.85%.

JOB OPENINGS — The Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for September. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after 10 a.m. release, then expanded, photo.

—————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————

MEDIA-BBC'S FAKE AMERICANS — The BBC has created social media profiles of five fake Americans in order to see how disinformation swirls online and affects politics. It's an approach that raises some ethical questions. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 860 words, photos.

EDISON-PIANO BITES — Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. SENT: 650 words, photos.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.