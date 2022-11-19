AP News Digest 3:45 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

WHITE HOUSE INVESTIGATIONS — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. But their midterms miss has emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. By Colleen Long. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-KHERSON-ONE-WEEK — A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can’t escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation: missing people, mines everywhere, closed shops and restaurants, a scarcity of electricity and water -- and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle just across the Dnieper River. By Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 980 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reports. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 930 words, photos. With NORTH-KOREA-KIM'S-DAUGHTER — North Korea unveils Kim’s daughter at missile launch site (sent).

CONGRESS-PELOSI-WOMEN — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down from Democratic leadership after 20 years has many women admiring the way she wielded power. They watched her wrangle an unruly Congress or stare down a bombastic president without losing her cool. By Maryclaire Dale. SENT: 760 words, photos.

APEC — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up s ummit meetings. By Krutika Pathi and Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 670 words, photos. With APEC-HARRIS — VP Harris has brief encounter with China’s leader Xi (sent).

————————————————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

—————————————————————

ELECTION 2022-ELECTION CERTIFICATIONS — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ELECTION-2022-ARIZONA — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NEVADA-EARLY-PRIMARY-PITCH — Nevada’s Democratic congressional members in a statement urged the Democratic National Committee to make the Western swing state the first stop of primary season and pointed to a strong midterm showing as evidence for why it should be in the top slot. SENT: 530 words, photo.

————————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukraine’s electricity grid chief is warning of hours-long power outages as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks. Power supplies have been interrupted to as much as 40% of the population. SENT: 1.070 words, photos.

RUSSIA-GRINER-PRISON-EXPLAINER — WNBA star Brittney Griner is serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a remote Russian penal colony that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and violent criminals. Here's a look at the penal colonies. SENT: 810 words, photo.

—————————

TRENDING

—————-———-

RAPPER-KILLED-YOUNG-DOLPH — A fourth person wanted in the slaying of rapper Young Dolph turned himself in on Friday, Memphis police say. SENT: 270 words, photos.

AL ROKER-HOSPITALIZED — Al Roker is recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots, the NBC “Today” show weather anchor says. SENT: 240 words, photo

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-FRAUD-FUGITIVES — A Los Angeles couple who fled to Europe after being convicted of running a fraud ring that stole $18 million in COVID-19 aid money were returned to the United States to face prison, authorities announce. SENT: 360 words.

——————————-

WASHINGTON

——————————-

TRUMP-LEGAL-TROUBLES — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial. SENT: 830 words, photos.

EPA-COAL ASH — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site. SENT: 680 words, photo. With METHANE LEAK — Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane (sent).

————————

NATIONAL

————————-

CALIFORNIA-HOMELESSNESS — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state. SENT: 910 words, photos.

DEATH-PENALTY-ALABAMA — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment say. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

MALAYSIA-ELECTION — Voting was underway in Malaysia’s tightly contested national election that will determine whether its long-ruling coalition can make a comeback after its electoral defeat four years ago. SENT: 800 words, photos. With MALAYSIA-ELECTION-GUIDE — What to know about Malaysia’s general elections (sent).

VATICAN-ALBANY-ABUSE — The retired bishop of Albany, New York, who has admitted to covering up for predator priests and has himself been accused of sexual abuse, has asked Pope Francis to remove him from the priesthood. SENT: 460 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY — A key U.N. committee took a first step toward negotiating a treaty on crimes against humanity, which can be committed at any time, not just during conflicts. SENT: 460 words.

ECUADOR-PRISON-RIOT — Ten inmates were killed during a riot at a prison in Ecuador’s capital that authorities said took place as a result of the government’s decision to relocate three crime bosses to a high-security facility. SENT: 220 words, photos.

PERU-PLANE-ACCIDENT — A LATAM Airlines plane taking off from Lima’s international airport struck a firetruck on the runway and caught fire. Authorities say the plane’s passengers and crew were all safe, but two firefighters in the truck were killed. SENT: 340 words.

KASHMIR-AVALANCHE — An avalanche in Kashmir has killed three Indian soldiers along the heavily militarized Himalayan frontier between India and Pakistan, the Indian military say. SENT: 130 words, photos.

———————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing’s oldest and most renowned theaters as part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. SENT: 410 words, photos.

MED-FLU-SEASON -- Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week, doctors are raising alarms about a rapidly intensifying U.S. flu season that is straining hospitals already over-burdened with patients sick from other respiratory infections. By Mike Stobbe and Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 500 words, photo.

————————

SPORTS

————————

BKN--GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO-LADDER TOSS — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo moved it out of the way and the employee moved it back. Antetokounmpo had a quick, heated verbal exchange, then moved the ladder away again, sending it crashing down. SENT: 250 words, photos. With BKN--BUCKS-76ERS — Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102 (sent).

BKC--T25-VIRGINIA RETURNS — Virginia’s basketball players wore sweatshirts in warmups for Friday’s game against Baylor that honored three Cavaliers football players who were fatally shot nearly a week ago. The names of those players were on the backs of the shirts, and their jersey numbers and the words “UVA Strong” were on the front. The game in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas was Virginia’s first basketball game since the campus shooting Sunday in which the three football players were killed. The Cavaliers canceled Monday’s home game against Northern Iowa. No. 16 Virginia beat No. 5 Baylor 86-79. SENT: 480 words, photos. With BKC--T25-BAYLOR-VIRGINIA — With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas (sent).

——————————-———-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————-———-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.