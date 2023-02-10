Jump to content

Moldovan prime minister resigns, government collapses

Via AP news wire
Friday 10 February 2023 11:36
Moldova’s government collapsed Friday as pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine.

Gavrilita told a news conference that the “time has come for me to announce my resignation” and said no one expected her government, elected in the summer of 2021, “would have to manage so many crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis; skyrocketing inflation; and several troublesome incidents such as missiles from the war in neighboring Ukraine traversing its skies.

A new government will be nominated by President Maia Sandu and then needs to be approved by Moldova’s 101-seat parliament.

